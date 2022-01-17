In my fight against cancer, half of my tongue was replaced with muscle from my LEG, and I had to relearn how to speak.

In the fight against cancer, half of my tongue was replaced with muscle from my LEG, and I had to relearn how to speak.

A MUM who had half her tongue removed to fight cancer had a new one made out of her LEG.

Cameron Newsom, 42, was living a normal life with her husband Anthony, also 42, and their 14-year-old son Hudson when she received a surprise cancer diagnosis.

The mother-of-one’s tongue was eventually replaced with skin and muscle tissue from her thigh after a years-long ordeal.

Cameron’s dentist referred her to the local hospital for a biopsy after she developed a white spot on her tongue.

The spot wasn’t painful at first, and she was told not to be concerned when the results came back negative for any signs of cancer.

Cameron was admitted to the hospital again a year later for a deeper, more invasive biopsy after developing another spot that was identical to the first.

Again, no signs of cancer were found, but medical experts were unable to pinpoint the cause of the spots.

Cameron’s tongue, however, became sensitive and sore a few months later, signaling the beginning of a nightmare.

She immediately contacted her dentist, who prescribed antibiotics to treat any possible infection, but her condition worsened.

She was sent for more tests and a third biopsy after the original spots turned into a pinkish tumor on the left side of her tongue.

Cameron was diagnosed with stage four squamous cell carcinoma – skin cancer of the tongue – after being referred to an ear, nose, and throat specialist.

“At the time of my diagnosis, I’d lost over seven pounds because I couldn’t eat or drink,” Cameron, of Colorado Springs, said.

“It took doctors three years to diagnose me after the first spot appeared, and no one ever suggested it could be oral cancer.”

“When I was told, it felt like I was being sentenced to death right then and there, but my immediate reaction was, ‘I’m ready to fight this.'”

“At the time, I was 33 years old and in excellent physical condition, so I couldn’t understand why this was happening to me.”

“When I got home that day, I googled my type of cancer, and the results, as you can imagine, were terrifying.”

“I’d never been more terrified than when I saw pictures of people who had their jaws removed or sawed in half.”

Cameron was diagnosed with cancer in May 2013, and she was immediately scheduled for three rounds of chemotherapy, which began in July and ended in September of that year.

During that time, she couldn’t eat or drink anything without excruciating pain…

