In-person consultations are not a substitute for an in-person medical visit

The Council of Medical Colleges of Catalonia (CCMC), chaired by Josep Vilaplana, president of the Gerona corporation, has reminded professionals in the autonomous community, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and because of the increase in telematic care in hospital and primary care, that “the virtual visit must comply with the principles of good clinical practice and with the provisions of the Code of Ethics, without forgetting that non-face-to-face consultations are not a substitute or equivalent to a face-to-face medical visit “.

They recommend, according to the Ethics Commission, that “the use of virtual consultation should not interfere with the basic principles of the doctor-patient relationship, which are mutual respect, independence of clinical judgment, patient autonomy and professional secrecy “. And that” non-face-to-face consultation, made by telematic means, will be possible and fully acceptable with known patients who have an open and active medical history, on any circumstance that occurred in the course of the care process or due to the modification of the treatment or new prescriptions “.