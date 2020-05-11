In response to a question by Syed Ali .. Adviser to the President of the Republic: We may have to impose a comprehensive ban

Dr. Muhammad Awad Tajuddin, Advisor to the President of the Republic for Health and Prevention Affairs, denied the statements attributed to him aimed at intimidating citizens, stressing that he does not have any account on the social networking site “Facebook” and did not issue any statements to intimidate citizens.

He added during a phone call to the “citizen’s program”, that the state may have to take more stringent measures according to the figures on injuries, explaining that the state may have to impose a comprehensive ban in light of increasing numbers because human health is the priority for the state and the government is studying all these measures in light of protecting the citizen and the state And the economy according to severe balances and human health is the most important.

Promotions

He explained that the Corona virus is violent and contagious and spreads very quickly, and we note one of the patients that he was exposed to infection without symptoms, noting that the seriousness of the Corona virus lies in the spread and this reason is the increase in numbers during the past few days, and the increase in numbers is expected and we hope not to increase it.

He called for the necessity of avoiding gatherings and relying on preventive and precautionary means, explaining that the Prime Minister’s statements all talk about studying more stringent measures according to the assessment of the situation and the extent of the need for measures such as decisions in light of the increasing numbers of people infected with Corona virus.