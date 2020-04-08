In Saint-Martin 31 cases of Covid-19 confirmed, 6 in Saint-Barthé

According to the latest ARS report, Saint-Martin does not have any new cases in the French part. 31 cases including 6 hospitalized and 3 returnees. In Saint-Barthélemy, 2 are confined to the home.

Carole Petit

•

The latest report published by the Regional Health Agency for the Northern Islands still reports 31 confirmed cases on Saint Martin, including 6 hospitalized, 13 confined to their homes. 3 were repatriated to Guadeloupe. There are therefore no new cases in the French part, where 7 people are currently considered cured.

The confirmed cases are mainly aged between 15 and 64 years, 71%. The share of cases aged 75 and over represents 10%.

On the other hand, dengue fever continues to rage, despite a slowdown in the number of clinical cases due to confinement. Public health France reveals in its last bulletin that a person died after having contracted dengue in Saint-Martin.

And then in the Dutch part, 37 Covid-19 positive cases were recorded yesterday, 12 more than on Saturday. And 6 deaths, two more.

In Saint-Barthélemy, the results are still 6 confirmed cases, two of which were confined to the home. 4 are considered cured. There is no hospitalization, no deaths.