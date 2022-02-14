In the best ever dream job alert, Paesano is looking for a professional pizza taster.

It’s been said that dreams don’t come true, but if you like pizza – specifically, Paesano pizza – then today is your lucky day.

The ideal job has recently been created.

We frequently write about ‘dream jobs’ that we see in and around Glasgow.

But this is the pizza pie of our dreams: Paesano, a Glasgow institution, is hiring a professional pizza taster.

Yes, you could be paid to eat as much Paesano pizza as your stomach could handle.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Every two weeks, the winning candidate would eat at Paesano to try out new specials and share their “foodie discoveries” with the restaurant and the rest of the world via social media.

The tester will get to try one of each of the restaurant’s new specials that week, and they are encouraged to bring a friend along to share their good fortune.

You must have a “delicious obsession with food,” particularly a “love of pizza,” to be in with a chance of landing the job.

They must have eaten at Paesano at least once, which doesn’t help narrow down the options in Glasgow.

They must also use Instagram, Tiktok, and have a foodie-themed social media presence, and they must enjoy cheese.

Paesano’s bosses did say that it’s an unpaid position, so keep your day job.

“Ever see those job advertisements that sound too good to be true? Well, bear with us because this could be one of them,” they wrote on Instagram.

“We’re looking for our first Professional Pizza Taster.”

We know, we can’t believe it either.

“Every two weeks, we’re looking for someone to dine with us, taste test our new specials, and share their foodie discoveries with us and the rest of the world on social media. “Want a piece of the pie? Then simply click the link in our bio to apply.”

By clicking here, you can apply for the job.