In the fight against Omicron variants, the first oral at-home Covid pill could be available by CHRISTMAS.

In an effort to combat the Omicron variant, the first at-home Covid pill could be available by CHRISTMAS.

In the coming weeks, Sajid Javid is expected to launch a national pilot of the “game changer” oral treatment – the Molnupiravir anti-viral pill, also known as Lagevrio.

Last month, the UK’s drugs regulator declared the pills “safe and effective” in reducing hospitalizations and deaths among people infected with the killer bug, making the UK the first country in the world to do so – a move Mr Javid called a “game-changer.”

The NHS is expected to deliver courses of the tablet to clinically vulnerable and immunosuppressed patients as soon as 48 hours after they test positive for Covid, according to the Sunday Telegraph.

According to the report, hospitals and GPs have been informed that a series of Covid medicines delivery units are being established to ensure that patients receive treatment as soon as the virus has been confirmed.

However, England’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, warned just over a week ago that its use may need to be reconsidered in light of the emergence of Omicron.

“I think we probably need to do a rethink of it,” he said at a No10 press conference, “just to make sure with the new variant, we’re targeting in the right direction.”

“The UK has proven itself to be a world-leader in identifying and rolling out effective treatments for Covid-19, including through Government-backed national trials,” a spokesman for the Department of Health and Social Care said.

“The government’s antivirals taskforce was established to find at-home treatments for UK patients who have been exposed to Covid-19, preventing the infection from spreading and speeding up recovery.”

“We have a number of exciting opportunities in the works, and we will share more information as soon as possible.”

In a study, Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics revealed that their antiviral drug molnupiravir reduced severe Covid rates by 50%.

The data for the study came from 775 people who had recently tested positive for the virus but were not seriously ill.

They discovered that 7.3% of people who were given molnupiravir ended up in the hospital, compared to 14.1% of those who were not.

Boris Johnson, meanwhile, has rejected calls for Christmas Covid curbs, urging Britons to continue celebrating the season.

The Prime Minister, 57, has stated that there is no need to cancel gatherings, family get-togethers, or nativity plays due to concerns about the new variant.

He pleaded with befuddled British citizens not to panic as he…

