In the fight against the Omicron variant, late-night booster vaccination appointments could help speed up the Covid vaccine’s roll-out.

Late-night booster vaccination appointments may aid in the roll-out of the Covid vaccine in the fight against the Omicron variant.

The government hopes that by recruiting 10,000 vaccination center volunteers, the NHS will be able to meet the government’s goal of giving all over-18s a booster shot by the end of January.

Government plans to dramatically increase the rollout of booster vaccines are already being tested in parts of the UK ahead of a “national mission unlike anything we have done before in the vaccination program,” according to Boris Johnson.

Following a successful trial of a late jab session in Plymouth last week, where more than 400 people in the city received boosters between 10 p.m. and 10 a.m., other NHS trusts across England will be encouraged to follow suit as the NHS aims to deliver millions of jabs per week by the end of the year in order to provide boosters to all over 18s.

The government confirmed over the weekend that those aged 30 to 39 will be able to book booster jab appointments starting today, but it remains unclear whether the government will meet its new December deadline due to staffing issues.

The late night sessions could be rolled out to other trusts “that have the capacity to offer them,” according to an NHS England spokeswoman.

She went on to say that while “nothing” was stopping other NHS trusts from holding late-night sessions, it was not currently “being driven nationally.”

The NHS requested 10,000 additional volunteers and vaccination program staff last week to help boost booster numbers.

While the government has enough Pfizer and Moderna boosters on hand, the speeding up of the rollout has yet to meet the original 3.5 million jabs per week goal, with the NHS only managing to reach around 2.8 million so far.

Around 22 million booster shots have been administered to those who have already been twice vaccinated, but an estimated 25 million people have yet to receive their third dose.

Sue Wilkins, Director of Mass Vaccination at University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, suggested that late-night sessions may encourage vaccine hesitant people to get their first and second doses, in addition to providing a more convenient time for those working night shifts to get a booster.

