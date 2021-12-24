In the First Minister’s Christmas message, Nicola Sturgeon urges Scots to get a boost.

In her Christmas Eve address, the First Minister expresses her gratitude to all those who worked over the holidays, paying special tribute to the thousands of people who took part in the vaccination race.

As she used her Christmas message to urge Scots to get the jag, Nicola Sturgeon described the vaccination campaign as “a source of brightness during a really difficult month.”

Thousands of people were involved in the race to vaccinate people against the rise of the omicron coronavirus variant, according to the First Minister’s address on Christmas Eve.

“During a particularly trying month, the vaccination program has provided a ray of hope,” she said.

“Getting vaccinated is the most important, but far from the only, way that we can all protect ourselves as we move through the next phase of the pandemic.

“Vaccination is, above all, a show of solidarity and compassion for one another.”

“I hope that by continuing to demonstrate compassion and solidarity, we can all have the best and safest holiday season possible.”

Ms Sturgeon, in wishing Scots a happy Christmas, said that for many people, December 25 would be a day off.

“Of course, that includes our armed forces, emergency services, and a slew of other critical services,” the First Minister said.

“Of course, Christmas will be just another working day for many people in care homes and in our National Health Service at the end of another incredibly difficult year.”

“Thank you, then.”

“I’d also like to express my gratitude to the thousands of people who have helped with the incredible vaccination effort in recent weeks.”

“I understand that many of you are working right up until Christmas Eve, and that you will resume work immediately after Boxing Day in the run-up to the new year.

“I know that three or four weeks ago, we were all hoping for a fairly ordinary Christmas.

“I’m so sorry that this year’s won’t be as good.

“However, because of vaccination, it will be much more normal than last year for many of us.”