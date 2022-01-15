In the last 24 hours, Scotland has recorded 21 coronavirus-related deaths and 7,833 new cases.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 21 deaths linked to the coronavirus in Scotland, with 7,833 new cases.

On Friday, 1,540 people with recently confirmed Covid-19 were in hospitals across Scotland, down four from the day before, with 46 in intensive care.

It means that the total number of people who have died as a result of testing positive for the virus in the last 28 days has risen to 10,059.

A PCR positive test (either a PCR test alone or a PCR test after an LFD test) was used to identify 4,469 new cases.

Since Thursday, the Scottish Government has published figures that include cases identified using either a first lateral flow device or a positive PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test.

So far, 4,397,912 people have gotten their first dose of Covid-19, 4,064,533 have gotten their second dose, and 3,184,700 have gotten their third dose or booster.