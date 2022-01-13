In the midst of a staffing crisis, Covid self-isolation has been reduced to five full days.

In the midst of a staffing crisis, Covid self-isolation was reduced to five full days in order to get more Brits back to work.

COVID isolation will be reduced to FIVE FULL DAYS to allow Britons to return to work amid a staffing shortage in the NHS.

Today in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary informed ministers that a major rule change will take effect next Monday.

There had been calls to shorten the isolation period in order to avoid mass staff absences, which had put the NHS in jeopardy.

After reducing isolation from ten to seven days just before Christmas, health officials resisted doing so sooner.

Ministers changed their minds after government research showed that changing the rules would only result in two out of every 100 people ending their quarantine while still infectious.

People with Covid in England will be allowed to leave isolation after completing a “minimum” of five full days, with negative tests on days five and six, the Health Secretary told MPs.

The risk of a positive case spreading the virus after two negative lateral flow tests was studied using computer modeling by the UK Health Security Agency.

On day six, 7% of people were still infectious, compared to 6.2 percent on day seven.

Ministers met with experts today to discuss the changes before Sajid Javid informed the Commons of their decision.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder in the vaccinated than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

“Omicron is less severe,” the health secretary said, “but no one should be fooled.”

Anyone who ends up in a hospital has to deal with a lot of pain.

“Thanks to decisions we made over the summer, we began this year as Europe’s most free country.”

“The virus is still with us, and we’re in for a few more challenging weeks.”

“There are encouraging signs, according to ONS data released yesterday.”

Omicron is now the most common strain in the UK, and most people who test positive for it have cold-like symptoms.

Due to severe staff shortages, the army has been called in to assist the NHS, and more than one out of every twelve teachers was on leave last week.

For the most up-to-date information, visit ourCovid live blog.

The move to reduce the number of days Brits must self-isolate after a Covid infection was backed by the cabinet, including the normally cautious Health Secretary.

……

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.