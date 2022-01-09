In the midst of the Covid chaos, patients ‘watch Netflix in ambulances while waiting SEVEN HOURS for treatment.’

In the midst of the Covid chaos, patients are ‘watching Netflix in ambulances while waiting SEVEN HOURS for treatment.’

According to reports, COVID chaos at hospitals is causing patients waiting for treatment to watch Netflix in ambulances.

Hospital staff struggling to keep up with demand, according to Britain’s paramedic leader, are taking extraordinary measures to deal with delays.

The College of Paramedics’ chief executive, Tracy Nicholls, revealed that the innovative tactics are being used to meet the increased demand.

“I’ve heard that some crews have streamed Netflix onto their trust iPads and strapped it to the stretcher so that those who are able to watch shows while they wait,” she told The Telegraph.

Despite a slew of highly positive studies demonstrating that Omicron is milder than other strains, and the first official UK report revealing that the risk of hospitalization is 50 to 70% lower than with Delta, Covid cases are putting enormous strain on hospitals.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

Ms Nicholls told The Telegraph that desperate patients are deteriorating in car parks, forcing ambulance crews to operate in “conflict resolution” mode around the clock.

“I never imagined we’d be in a situation where patients died in ambulances at the back of hospitals,” she said.

“It’s almost as if we’ve become desensitized to the point where it’s no longer breaking news.”

“However, it’s actually terrible, and something needs to be done about it.”

Because hospitals are dealing with their own staff being unable to work due to Covid, some patients are having to wait longer than seven hours to be seen.

According to the Telegraph, some patients have been waiting “for more than 24 hours for an ambulance to arrive.”

As pressure mounts on Boris Johnson to reduce the length of Covid isolation, 24 hospital trusts have declared critical incidents.

The seven-day isolation period is causing a staff shortage at hospitals as the mild Omicron variant spreads, despite calls for it to be reduced to five days.

Despite the pressure on the NHS, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the government’s decision not to go beyond Plan B restrictions in England.

“We are always trying to find the right compromise on going too tight on restrictions – lockdowns, let’s face it, they have a lot of costs associated with them,” he told Infosurhoy on Thursday.

“On the other hand, we don’t want to overcrowd our hospitals.”

This is where I believe Plan will come into play…

