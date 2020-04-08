In the peel of apples found a potential remedy for multiple sclerosis

Neurophysiologists from the United States and China have proven that malol acid is found in apple peels. It accelerates the regeneration of damaged neuron membranes in mice.

According to ToDay News Ufa with reference to the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the substance stimulates immune cells, so brain attacks are less common. The properties of apples make it possible to use the compound for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

However, existing modern drugs can only slow down the negative processes in the human body and do not contribute to recovery. In addition, drugs block only acute attacks, so they are not effective in the chronic stage. Malol successfully solves two problems at once.

It should be noted that multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune nervous disease. Immunity cells attack the sheath of nerve fibers, namely myelin.

