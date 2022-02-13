In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, ‘romance fraud’ is rampant. Here’s how to spot Tinder Swindlers in Glasgow.

In the run-up to Valentine’s Day, ‘romance fraud’ is rife – here’s how to spot Glasgow’s Tinder Swindlers.

True crime fans couldn’t get enough of the Netflix show about a conman who seduced and manipulated women, and Advice Direct Scotland reports that similar scams are on the rise.

A charity has warned that the number of Scots targeted by ‘Tinder Swindlers’ and romance scammers is on the rise in the run-up to Valentine’s Day.

“If you believe you have been the victim of a romance scam, you should contact your bank,” advises Advice Direct Scotland, citing the new Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler as an example.

The charity, which runs the national consumer advice service consumeradvice.scot, has launched a new campaign to better understand how scammers take advantage of their victims’ loneliness or isolation.

Victims fall for scammers, often through fake online profiles on dating or social media sites, and enter into “relationships” with them, similar to what is depicted in the popular crime documentary on Netflix.

After gaining their trust, con artists like Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev ask for money or coerce victims into handing over personal information like passports and credit cards.

Romance and companionship scams, according to Advice Direct Scotland, rely on psychological “buy-in” and play on the victim’s emotions.

People should avoid revealing too many personal details early in an online conversation, according to the charity, and should never give out their bank account information.

In the year leading up to October 2021, victims of romance fraud in Scotland lost over £990,000, while victims in the UK lost £91.9 million.

Many romance frauds go unreported due to victim embarrassment, so the true figure could be much higher.

Tom Arthur, the Scottish Government’s Public Finance Minister, said that anyone who notices suspicious activity should call the police to report it so that the perpetrator can be apprehended and others can be protected.

“The Advice Direct Scotland Romance and Companionship Scams campaign will look at the tactics used by scammers who exploit situations of isolation and loneliness of their targets for personal gain,” Colin Mathieson, a spokesperson for Advice Direct Scotland, said.

“Not only from a romantic standpoint, but also from a practical standpoint.”

