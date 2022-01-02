In the wake of the Omicron outbreak, these are the top ten Glasgow neighborhoods with the highest covid case rates.

Top ten Glasgow wards with the highest covid case rates in the wake of the Omicron outbreak

The New Year figures have yet to be released because registry offices are closed for the holiday, but every Glasgow neighborhood was reporting higher levels of positivity before Hogmanay.

Glasgow Live can reveal which Glasgow neighborhood had the highest covid positivity rates over the Christmas period as we enter the new year.

However, figures show that there were 75,860 cases in Scotland between December 22 and December 28.

With over 400(plus) cases per 100,000 people, every single neighborhood in Glasgow was reporting the highest number of Covid positivity rates.

The positivity rate was 1,387.9%, and 25.8% of all tests were positive, with Renfrewshire having the highest number of positive cases in Scotland.

This comes as the Education Secretary declared that keeping schools open is an “absolute priority” in the face of rising coronavirus cases, urging students to test for the virus at home before returning to school.

With secondary school students across Scotland returning to classes this week, Shirley-Anne Somerville advised them to take a lateral flow test either the night before or the morning of their return.