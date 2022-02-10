In three local parks in West Dunbartonshire, memorial gardens will be built.

The memorials will honor the sacrifices made by so many people during the pandemic, and local residents will be asked to assist in the design of the finished gardens, which will also serve as reflection areas.

West Dunbartonshire residents will be asked to assist the council in the development of three covid memorial gardens.

Levengrove Park in Dumbarton, Dalmuir Park in Clydebank, and Christie Park in Alexandria have all been identified as potential locations for a memorial.

The memorial gardens will feature a natural stone memorial with a plaque, seating area, and floral beds, and will be located in a peaceful and reflective area of the park.

Officers confirmed at Wednesday’s full council meeting that, regardless of their feelings about the project, they will work with each community to figure out what is appropriate.

“Our communities have suffered terribly over the past two years, and I would like to thank my colleagues who have brought forward motions and discussed ideas with officers over the last year or so,” said Council Leader Jonathon McColl.

“I believe it is critical that we do so so that we do not forget the sacrifices made by those who have been impacted and those who have worked so hard to minimize the impact on our communities in order to ensure that they are as safe and well as they can be.”

“Everyone put in a massive effort.

I believe it is critical that we have something in each of West Dunbartonshire’s three main towns, and that we will now proceed to ask the community what shape they want it to take and what they want to be in those spaces.

“I’m delighted to move those suggestions.”

Officers were complimented on their efforts in moving the project forward and to the next level.

“We really appreciate the work that has been done on this,” Labour councillor Gail Casey added, “and as the mover of one of the motions, I want to thank the officers for the work they have put into this.”

I’m eager to see the results when they come out.”