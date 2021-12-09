In time for Christmas, Lidl is offering two new gammon joints.

The award-winning Deluxe Mulled Wine Gammon Joint from Lidl is now available for just £9.99.

The gammon, which was sourced in the United Kingdom and is Red Tractor certified, is finished with a mulled wine glaze that includes citrus and seasonal spices.

The Mulled Wine Gammon Joint, which serves six to eight people, can also be used to make cold sandwiches for Boxing Day if there are any leftovers.

Customers can also choose the Deluxe Sugar Baked Gammon Joint, which has a demerara sugar glaze surrounding the gammon.

From Monday, December 13, both the Deluxe Mulled Wine Gammon Joint and the Deluxe Sugar Baked Gammon Joint will be available in Lidl stores across the country.