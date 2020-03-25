Incapacity to work: Doctors may take sick leave up to 14 days by phone

From now on, doctors are allowed to write patients on the phone for up to 14 days. The prerequisite is that it is a mild illness of the upper respiratory tract. The regulation on telephone AU is limited until June 23.

For about two weeks now, doctors have been able to issue a certificate of incapacity for work or a medical certificate for receiving sickness benefit for a child’s illness for up to a week based on a medical history.

Now the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and the KBV have extended the regulation once again.

New in addition to the longer duration of up to 14 days is that the regulation also includes patients who are suspected of having a corona infection. The prerequisite is always that there are slight complaints of the upper respiratory tract.

This means that patients can stay at home in suspected cases and do not have to come to the practice simply because they are unable to work. At the same time, the risk of the virus spreading should be reduced.

If laboratory diagnosis (according to RKI criteria) is required for a patient with suspected infection, the doctor will inform him of where he can be tested. If a referral is required, the doctor will send it to the patient by post. The doctor must also point out that the patient will immediately see a doctor – after registering by phone – if he is in poor health.

