Indonesia becomes the latest country to be struck down by the coronavirus

Tunisia, Jordan and Indonesia today became the latest countries to be struck by the coronavirus that is rapidly sweeping the world.

Seventy countries or territories have now recorded cases of coronavirus, including more than 30 in the past week.

The crisis began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Almost 90,000 patients worldwide have now been struck down, and 3,000 have died.

Indonesia this morning confirmed a mother and her daughter tested positive for the deadly infection after catching it from a Japanese friend.

Tunisia later confirmed a man had been struck down by the virus, and Jordan said a man had been infected with COVID-19 in Italy.

Elsewhere, Russia today confirmed its first patient in Moscow has been diagnosed – the man has become the country’s third patient. The first two have recovered.

Iran today announced a huge spike in cases, saying at least 1,500 patients have been struck down across the country.

And the European Union’s disease control agency increased its risk level for the virus from moderate to high amid mounting fears on the continent.

Indonesia’s president confirmed the two citizens caught the virus on the outskirts of the capital of Jakarta.

The 64-year-old woman and her 31-year-old daughter got infected after coming into contact with a female Japanese friend.

President Joko Widodo said the woman, who lived in Malaysia and was a friend of the family, tested positive after her trip to Indonesia.

It is unclear where they caught the infection. The two Indonesian woman are the first known cases in the country.

Widodo added that both Indonesian patients – who were taken to Jakarta’s Sulianti Saroso hospital from their home in Depok – were ‘in a sick state’.

Indonesian authorities are now desperately tracing anyone who may have come into contact with the Japanese woman or the two new cases.

The daughter and the Japanese woman had gone dancing at a venue in Jakarta on February 14, the health ministry said.

The Japanese national had informed the daughter on February 28 that she had been infected. It is unclear when she went home.

Two other people sharing the house with the infected Indonesians had not shown symptoms of coronavirus.

Jakarta’s governor Anies Baswedan said he had set up a response team to help deal with the situation in the capital.

He said: ‘We need to move quickly to anticipate this, because Jakarta is the gateway to Indonesia.’

Indonesia’s first cases come after leading scientists warned it was ‘very unlikely’ the island nation had not yet been struck by the coronavirus.

Almost 100,000 people flew directly into the island nation from the city of Wuhan in November and December, according to figures.

This made it the sixth most frequently travelled route out of the city, which is the centre of the epidemic.

Indonesia’s minister of health, Terawan Agus Putranto, said the country’s disease-free status was ‘all because of prayer’.

Jordan said today a man who had flown in from Italy had tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case confirmed in the country.

The Jordanian citizen had flown back nearly two weeks ago on a plane with around 100 passengers, health minister Saad Jaber said.

The man was quarantined at home and was in ‘stable’ condition. Another Jordanian was under close observation, the minister added.

Tunisia also confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, the health minister said today at a news conference.

The minister Abdelatif el-Maki said the patient was a Tunisian man. No other details were immediately given.

Russia’s third case, and the first in its capital, Moscow, was confirmed today after a man became ill and went into hospital on February 27.

A government statement said his symptoms were not severe.

Moscow has imposed a near blanket ban on Chinese visitors over coronavirus fears and has closed rail links with China and halted most flights.

Authorities have also announced restrictions on travel to Russia from Iran and South Korea, two countries hit by the outbreak, and most recently advised against all non-essential foreign travel.

Iran today recorded 12 more coronavirus deaths, taking the Islamic republic’s death toll to 66. Only China has recorded more deaths than Iran.

Iranian officials also revealed 523 people had been diagnosed yesterday, meaning 1,501 cases have now been confirmed in the country.

An adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became the first senior Iranian official to be killed by coronavirus after he died at a Tehran hospital today.

Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a member of the Expediency Council which is hand-picked by the Supreme Leader, died aged 71 after falling sick with the virus.

Vice president Masoumeh Ebtekar – known as ‘Screaming Mary’ in the 1979 hostage crisis – and health minister Iraj Harirchi were also infected.

It comes as the Iranian regime was accused of ‘endangering the lives of Iranians and the world’ after alarming videos of worshippers licking a shrine emerged online.

The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said today the EU’s disease prevention agency had raised its assessment of coronavirus risks.

In a news conference in Brussels, she said: ‘In other words, the virus continues to spread.’

Health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said 2,100 cases have been confirmed in 18 of the 27 EU states.