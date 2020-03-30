infected told about terrible torment

The new Chinese coronavirus, in addition to especially insidious pneumonia, the infection of which does not give a universal clinical picture, often manifests itself as ailments of varying severity, including almost imperceptible and anticipating a fatal outcome.

READ: LATEST NEWS ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

In this case, COVID-19 is often compared with the flu or the common cold. However, 51-year-old Briton Louise Katz, who caught the virus with her husband during a vacation in Italy, said that the disease can manifest itself in a completely different way, reports Express.

According to a woman who works as a teacher of psychology at the University of Derby, when she became ill, she did not even notice any symptoms at first. In February, the couple went to the Venice Carnival, where they spent four days. It was later announced that Italy was the most affected European pandemic. The British left him and a few days after returning home still feeling good.

British-infected coronavirus talks about terrible torment

“There were no symptoms for a week. I had a sore throat, but very mild, I didn’t even take any medicine. But then our condition worsened. I started to have pains that intensified. I felt them in my arms and legs. In at some point they began to hurt very badly. The most severe sensations were in the calves – I would call this pain excruciating, terrible. My temperature rose to 39 degrees Celsius and increased periodically “– recalls the experience of Louise.

She emphasized that her husband showed the coronvirus differently. In particular, the man suffered from fever and sweated severely. He also complained of discomfort in his throat, but did not experience such bodily pains as his wife.

Katz noted that the infection of COVID-19, in her senses, causes a much more serious condition than known respiratory infections.

“It’s not like a cold or the flu when you start to bounce back a few days later. The coronavirus makes you feel like the disease is destroying you and you are suffering like you have never before.”She added.

According to OBOZREVATEL, according to Novavax virologist Gregory Glenn, who is developing a vaccine for COVID-19, coronavirus suggests more serious preventive measures than the flu, because people still do not have immunity to this disease.

Subscribe to our Telegram. We send only “last minute” news!