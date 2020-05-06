Info Graph … Honor board martyrs of the White Army in the face of the Corona epidemic

In recognition of the national role played by health care workers in Egypt and their collaborators, in the face of the Corona virus, the “Day Seven” initiative launched the “White Army Honor Board”.

The honor board includes medical team martyrs, 8 doctors and 2 nursing staff:

(1) the doctors:

– Dr. Ahmed Al-Loah, Professor of Medical Analysis at Al-Azhar University.

– Dr. Gabriel Ali Youssef, consultant ophthalmology.

– Dr. Ashraf Adly, consultant cardiologist at Qena General Hospital.

– Dr. Tariq Shukri, consultant of psychiatric and neurological diseases and addiction treatment, and the former agent of the Abbasid hospital.

– Dr. Mahmoud Mahmoud Al-Hindawi is Professor of Neurosurgery at the Faculty of Medicine, Al-Azhar University for Girls, and the former Director of Al-Zahra University Hospital.

– Dr. Mamdouh El-Sayed, director of the former ambulance facility in Sohag Governorate.

– Dr. Hisham Al-Saket, Vice-Dean of the College of Medicine for Community Service and Environmental Development.

– Dr. Sonia Abdel Azim.

(2) Nursing:

– Mr. Mohamed Al-Mohsenawi, Nursing Hospital.

– Siham Mohamed Abdo, Dakahlia Nursing.