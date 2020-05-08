International – Brazil: 38 Corona infected with Master Flamengo

Cologne (SID) – Brazil’s football champion CR Flamengo has to struggle with the spread of the corona virus in the club environment. Three players were tested positive for COVID-19, the club said. “Of the 293 people tested, 38 were positive, sometimes without symptoms,” said one statement.

The infections were found in tests between April 30 and May 3 in association employees and their relatives. Antibodies against the virus were also discovered in two professionals. The infected have quarantined, their condition is monitored daily with questionnaires on the development of the disease, the association said. This also applies to players and employees whose family members are infected.

Promotions

This week, a 68-year-old masseuse from the club “died of complications from COVID-19” from a heart attack. The league start in Brazil, originally planned for May 3, has been postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic.