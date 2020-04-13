Internet users share hilarious memes as Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Twitter has reacted to the announcement that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 55-year-old PM released a video on the social media network praising NHS staff and said he was now in self-isolation but still in a position to run the government.

However, social media users took the opportunity to mock the PM, who claimed 10 days ago that he had shaken hands with coronavirus patients.

Social media wags used screengrabs from shows such as The Simpsons and Game of Thrones to mock the Prime Minister.

Others used snapshots taken from the State Opening of Parliament and football to comment acerbically on the news.

Mr Johnson said he noticed he had ‘mild symptoms’ of coronavirus and was advised by the Chief Medical Officer Prof Chris Whitty to get tested.

Since Mr Johnnson’s revelation, it has also been confirmed that the Health Secretary Matt Hancock has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Prime Minister said he will continue to lead the ‘national fightback’ against the virus despite being forced to self-isolate.

The government’s daily press briefing at 5pm was headed by Michael Gove, as Mr Johnson remained in self-isolation in a flat above Number 11, Downing Street.

The 55-year-old PM said he had mild symptoms – including a high temperature and persistent cough – and will work from his flat for at least the next seven days.

Nearly two hours after Mr Johnson announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Hancock tweeted that he too had mild symptoms and was working from home and self-isolating.

He said: ‘Fortunately for me the symptoms so far have been very mild so I’ve been able to carry on with the work driving forward the UK response.’

Mr Johnson noticed that he had mild symptoms on Thursday afternoon and received the test results at midnight, Downing Street said.

His pregnant partner Carrie Symonds is not believed to be with the PM, and is reportedly isolating alone in Camberwell, south London, with the couple’s dog, Dilyn.

In a video message posted to Twitter, Mr Johnson said: ‘I’m working from home and self-isolating and that’s entirely the right thing to do.

‘But, be in no doubt that I can continue thanks to the wizardry of modern technology to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fightback against coronavirus.

‘I want to thank everybody involved and, of course, our amazing NHS staff.’

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told a Westminster briefing that the PM dialled into the daily ‘war cabinet’ meeting from Number 11, and will continue to do so while he is self-isolating.

‘He will do the same things but that will be done exclusively via teleconferencing on his part,’ the spokesman said.

Meals and work will be left outside the PM’s flat, while the doors between Number 10 and Number 11 have been closed off to all other staff who work in the building.

A spokesman for the Chancellor said Rishi Sunak has not had any symptoms and therefore has not been tested for coronavirus and is not self-isolating.