iPhone shortages predicted as coronavirus hits supply chain in China

A leading analyst believes the impact of coronavirus spreading throughout Asia could see Apple’s sales fall by ten per cent this quarter.

It comes as factories, businesses and shops across mainland China that manufacture iPhone parts remain closed to prevent the spread of the infection.

The damning prediction comes from highly regarded technology expert Ming-Chi Kuo who says the ‘uncertainties of the coronavirus epidemic’ could devastate sales.

His gloomy prediction coincides with the revelation that Foxconn, which makes smartphones for Apple, has halted ‘almost all’ of its production in China.

Chinese factories have been forced to shut down until at least February 10 but, if this is extended, shipments of devices could be affected.

Retail experts from all industries have warned that if the February 10 deadline is extended it could cause widespread shortages of exported goods.

Apple CEO Tim Cook told analysts last week that the company’s supply chain was being affected by the outbreak, which has killed more than 400 people and infected a further 20,000.

Mr Cook said the company is seeking ways to minimise supply disruptions despite some of its suppliers being in Hubei, the Chinese province at the centre of the outbreak.

Most of Apple´s iPhones and other devices are made in China.

But Mr Kuo, a TFI Securities analyst, expects the number of first-quarter iPhone sales to stand at between 36 and 40 million. In the first quarter of 2019, Apple sold 38 million iPhones.

Mr Kuo also said wavering customer trust in Chinese manufacturing could contribute to sagging numbers.

He said the true impact of coronavirus would make it ‘difficult to predict’ second-quarter shipments of iPhones.

Foxconn, which is the world’s largest contract electronics maker and makes parts for iPhones, did not provide a comment. Apple also declined to comment.

A source told Reuters that Foxconn has so far seen a ‘fairly small impact’ from the outbreak so far.

It is instead ramping up production in factories in Vietnam, India and Mexico to meet quotas.

The company claims it will be able to make up for the delay if factories work overtime after the ban.

On Monday, Apple shares dropped by around 0.3 per cent to $308.10 after reaching an all-time high last week

It also announced recently it was temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, as well as corporate offices and contact centres.

It cited ‘an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts’.

‘Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it,’ the statement said.

Rival phone-maker Motorola, which has a facility in Wuhan, said that so far, it expects little impact because it has multiple factories around the world.

Its priority has been the welfare of local employees, Motorola, which is owned by the Chinese electronics giant Lenovo, said in a statement.

The outbreak of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt swathes of Chinese manufacturing.

Much of industrial China remains on lockdown for the next few weeks and retail experts predicts Chinese factories would need to start ramping up production by March 15 in order to meet deadlines for summer goods.

If Chinese factories were instead to remain idle through May 1, it would likely cripple retailers´ crucial back-to-school and fall seasons.

‘There´s complete uncertainty,’ said Steve Pasierb, CEO of the Toy Industry Association. ‘This could be huge if it goes on for months.´´

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak hit hardest, is a centre of automotive production.

It´s been closed off, along with neighbouring cities, isolating more than 50 million people and bringing factories to a standstill.

The partial shutdown of Wuhan has already harmed the production of TV display panels and raised prices, according to a report by research group IHS Markit.

The city has five factories making LCDs, and organic OLEDs,both of which are used for television and laptop monitors.

China accounts for more than half of the global production of these display panels.

David Hsieh, an analyst at IHS Markit, said in a report that ‘these factories are facing shortages of both labour and key components as a result of mandates designed to limit the contagion´s spread,’ leading suppliers to raise panel prices more aggressively.