Iran ‘executes 100 prisoners in brutal death sentence killing spree’ – Latest News

Last week the Iranian regime’s execution spree continued unabated, The National Council of Resistance in Iran (NCRI) say, while calling for a UN-lead investigation amid claims Iran has the world’s highest execution rate.

It comes as the dictatorship is under increasing pressure as its economy crumbles during the coronavirus pandemic.

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: Activists inside Iran made claims in reports of a state-ordered execution spree by the dictatorship as its economy crumbles during the coronavirus pandemic

They say it included father-of two, Morteza Jamali, who was executed by Iran’s Ayatollahs for drinking alcohol under Sharia law on July 10.

Iranian citizens are under the cosh of a state-ordered execution spree with 100 people subjected to brutal executions throughout 2020, according to reports by activists.

In response one activist commented: “Officials executed a man for drinking alcohol, what is the sentence for those who are drinking the people’s blood for forty and some years?”

The man had been arrested and punished several times between 2007 and 2018 on charges of drinking and possessing alcohol, driving under the influence (DUI), and other crimes, the local judiciary stated.

It estimates since the beginning of this year alone at least 100 death sentences, most through hanging, have been carried out by the Iranian regime’s judiciary – many of them political prisoners and women.

Iranian Professor Ivan Sascha Sheehan said: “US officials have an opportunity to open a new front in the ‘maximum pressure’ campaign by emphasising human rights and pushing for a UN led investigation into the regime’s atrocities.”

The deaths were ordered by the judiciary, the NCRI say and in some cases, several death sentences were carried out in one day.

The latest tally by Iran’s main opposition, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), says that as of August 10, coronavirus had claimed the lives of more than 86,200 in 373 cities across Iran.

Meanwhile, several prisoners are at risk of imminent execution while political prisoners continue to test positive for coronavirus in various prisons across Iran forcing some prisoners to try and break free before being rearrested.

According to documents obtained by insiders at least one execution has been carried out daily alongside floggings and finger and limb amputation punishments.

Among them seven prisoners were killed on April 19 at the Rajai Shahr Prison of Karaj according to reports and are said to have been carried out in a hurry before the beginning of Ramadan.

One of the prisoners had lost an arm and a leg before being arrested, another had been sentenced to death by an inhuman sentence of an oath known as Qesameh, and another had spent 28 years in prison, it’s reported.

Political prisoner Mostafa Salimi was executed on the morning of 11 April 2020, after 17 years in Saqez Central Prison.

Mustafa Salimi had escaped from the prison during a riot in March and was arrested again on April 6 and executed days later.