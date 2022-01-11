Is a PCR test required? How do the new Covid isolation rules affect what you should do after a positive lateral flow test?

Do I need a PCR test? How do the new Covid isolation rules affect what you do if your lateral flow test is positive?

If a lateral flow test results in a positive result, people who do not have symptoms will no longer need to get a follow-up PCR result.

People who test positive with a lateral flow test but do not have symptoms will no longer need a PCR test to confirm the result as of today.

The spread of the Omicron variant has resulted in widespread staff shortages, prompting this latest rule change on Covid self-isolation.

Isolation rules have recently been reduced to seven days if you test negative for coronavirus on days six and seven, and there are calls for this period to be reduced even further.

The start of the self-isolation period for asymptomatic Covid patients is changing as a result of today’s new rules – here’s how it works.

If you get a positive lateral flow test result and don’t have symptoms, you won’t need to get a follow-up PCR result starting Tuesday, January 11th.

As a “temporary measure” in the face of a rising tide of Omicron cases, the move is intended to relieve significant pressures currently faced by NHS testing sites.

Anyone who tests positive with a LFT should upload their results to the NHS system so that Test and Trace can notify close family and friends.

If you are experiencing symptoms of Covid-19, you should still get a PCR test.

According to the NHS, there are three main symptoms:

People who are eligible for the £500 Test and Trace Support Payment (TTSP) will still be asked to take a confirmatory PCR if they receive a positive LFD result in order to receive financial assistance, despite the temporary rule change.

The changes were first announced in England, but have now been adopted by all four UK countries.

If you are asymptomatic, this means that the period of self-isolation now begins on the day of positive lateral flow.

The self-isolation period for symptomatic patients begins on the first day that these were displayed.

Previously, quarantine was for ten days, but since December, patients with negative LFT results on day six can leave self-isolation early.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Do I need a PCR test? How new Covid isolation rules affect what you do after a positive lateral flow test