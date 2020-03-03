Is Britain heading for a coronavirus lockdown amid confusion over dangers from Europe

Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s private school is the latest in the UK to send pupils home for coronavirus isolation as offices across the UK also closed as fears mount over the virus.

Coronavirus chaos and confusion is gripping almost every part of British life as schools defied the Government and closed, big businesses shut down and major sporting events were postponed because of the explosion of new cases in Europe.

Four pupils at the Thomas’s Battersea school in southwest London were sent home and are awaiting test results, it was reported yesterday.

It comes as at least 13 schools across the UK closed their doors over fears of the virus spreading – and in excess of 20 more have sent pupils and teachers home for a fortnight after coming down with colds and coughs after ski trips to coronavirus-hit Italy over half term.

Fears are intensifying over the spread of the killer virus because 12 people have died in Italy since Friday – while France reported another fatality today and Greece and North Macedonia became the latest countries to record cases as the infection toll on the continent surpassed 400, reaching 458.

Ireland’s rugby match against Italy on Saturday was postponed yesterday amid fears Italian fans could bring the virus to Dublin – but England’s Six Nations fixture in Rome on March 14 is still going ahead. England’s FA held urgent talks yesterday about whether it is safe to host Italy’s football team for a Wembley friendly on March 27.

With no restrictions on travel, it raises the prospect of tens of thousands of sports fans – and tourists – travelling between the UK and Europe’s coronavirus epicentre Italy. Ten countries, including Brazil and Algeria, have already confirmed cases of COVID-19 from travellers who returned home from Italy.

Children at the school in southwest London had recently been on a trip to northern Italy. Two children returned from the trip after displaying flu-like symptoms.

The school’s website says that it runs a trip to Italy every two years. Yesterday evening, Spanish newspaper El Confidencial published a statement from the school.

‘Like all schools, we are taking very seriously the potential risks related to the spread of Covid-19 and to this end we are following the Government’s instructions to the letter on infection prevention and case management in which it is suspected that some staff member or students exposed to the virus or showing any symptoms.

‘We currently have a very small number of students who have been evaluated and these individuals currently remain in their homes waiting to receive the results of their exams’.

It added that all parents had been informed and that information was being circulated regularly.

The school also said that it would ‘preserve the confidentiality of staff and students and would not comment on specific cases’.

The global crisis is expected to continue through 2020 and millions of Britons with foreign holidays booked over the Easter break in April fear they will be unable to travel if it continues to spread at an extraordinary rate.

More than 160 British guests are already trapped in quarantine in a Tenerife hotel for the next two weeks after an Italian doctor staying there fell ill and today Jet2 suspended bookings to the Canary Islands hotel because of the outbreak.

Public Health England yesterday refused to rule out the possibility of shutting down entire towns, communities and public transport if a coronavirus outbreak takes hold in the UK.

Only 13 cases have been confirmed on British soil currently – all of them have been linked to the Far East and nobody has caught the illness in the UK – but health chiefs have warned the public to expect more.

A China-style shutdown would force tens of millions to stay at home, including essential health workers such as doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said: ‘There’s no secret there’s a variety of things you need to look at, you look at things like school closures, you look at things like reducing transport.’

US oil company Chevron has sent home around 300 British staff from his London HQ after a worker came down with flu-like symptoms after a foreign trip.

Other companies based in the UK are also scrambling to find out if any of their staff could be carrying coronavirus with a 350,000 Britons estimated to have travelled to Italy and France alone over half term.

This is while one office building in Fitzrovia, London, yesterday afternoon also confirmed that it would be closed until Monday after an employee was being tested for the virus after travelling from Australia to the UK via Singapore.

OMD UK is part of Omnicom Media Group (OMG) and a spokesperson for the firm said the employee in question had been on business in Australia.

The worker had stopped off in Singapore which so far has recorded 91 cases of the virus.

As of yesterday there had been 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, which is where the worker had initially travelled from.

As a precaution the company has asked all staff to work from home.

Speaking to the MailOnline a spokesperson said last night: ‘Earlier today, we became aware of an employee showing flu like symptoms, who had returned a few days ago from a trip to Australia with a flight connection through Singapore.

‘As a precautionary measure, and until definitive results of the employee’s coronavirus test is confirmed, we are asking OMG employees at our Fitzrovia offices to immediately work from home.

‘OMG UK employees have been informed that, whilst the risk of the test being positive is minimal, every precaution is being taken to protect their health and wellbeing.

‘We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the guidance provided from the Government and expect to reopen these offices on Monday pending the results’.

People wearing hazmat suits were seen just a few streets away from the OMD building on Cleveland Street.

An ambulance was parked on the street and two officers dressed in protective clothing and masks were seen knocking at the door of a property.

It is not yet known whether or not this incident is related to the employee being tested at OMD.

More than 30 UK schools whose students and teachers travelled to Italy on ski trips over half term last week have shut down or sent people home, despite Health Secretary Matt Hancock telling headteachers to remain open.

But Mr Hancock told the Commons yesterday afternoon that British workers told to self isolate by a doctor must be allowed to stay at home for a fortnight with paid sick leave – even if they are not showing symptoms – and must avoid contact with anyone in their home.

He also said the NHS is looking to extend home testing for coronavirus, while a new public information campaign will be launched where Britain’s 66million inhabitants will be reminded to wash their hands and throw tissues in the bin after use.

A Nottinghamshire Police officer has been taken off-duty and advised to stay at home as a precaution amid coronavirus fears after he reported feeling unwell while on duty following a recent trip to northern Italy.

Britain’s tourism industry also appears to be suffering with the streets of Cambridge deserted yesterday when they would usually be packed with thousands drawn to the city from abroad by its world-famous university and thriving high-tech firms.

As Britain prepares itself for coronavirus cases to surge, it has also emerged:

Figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday showed there were 427 new cases reported in 37 countries on Tuesday, compared with 411 reported by Beijing. This was the first time ever that more cases were confirmed outside of China than within it.

And authorities in Italy have reported that the number of people infected in the country has risen to 458 and 12 people have now died.

Austria, Croatia and Switzerland also reported their first cases linked to the outbreak in Italy, while Spain and France recorded new ones, also involving people who had been to northern Italy.

France recorded its second death on Wednesday, a 60-year-old Frenchman who died in a Paris hospital.

The first positive test in South America has also been recorded in a 61-year-old Brazilian man who had recently been to northern Italy.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs yesterday afternoon that 7,132 people in the UK have so far been tested. Of these, 13 have tested positive, of whom eight have been discharged from hospital.

He said the NHS is looking to extend home testing while a new public information campaign will be launched.

Speaking in the Commons, Mr Hancock suggested that home testing will be rolled out more widely to complement existing hospital testing and the ‘isolation pods’ which have been sited at hospitals in England for people who turn up at A&E with symptoms.

He said: ‘We now have testing sites at all A&E facilities, as far as we know, across England.

‘But we’re also planning to introduce home testing and some of this has started already so that people don’t have to go to the pods in front of A&E which have been put there to ensure that people don’t actually go into A&E where they might infect others.

‘Home testing is the safest place to be tested because then you don’t have to go anywhere, and that will allow us to roll out testing to a much larger number of people as well.’

Mr Hancock told the Commons medical advice on self-isolation should be considered ‘sickness for employment purposes’.

He said: ‘It’s a very important message for employers and for those who can go home and self-isolate as if they were sick because it’s for medical reasons.’

A number of schools in the UK have told staff and pupils to stay at home after returning from ski trips to northern Italy, where several towns in the Lombardy and Veneto regions remain on lockdown.

At least 14 schools have closed in coronavirus scares, but Mr Hancock urged schools not to close unless they had a confirmed case of the virus.

He said in Parliament today: ‘There is no need to close the school or send other students or staff home.’

The Foreign Office in the UK has updated its guidance on travel to Italy, advising against all but essential travel to 10 towns in Lombardy (Codogno, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Fombio, Maleo, Somaglia, Bertonico, Terranova dei Passerini, Castelgerundo and San Fiorano) and one in Veneto (Vo’ Euganeo).

Meanwhile, BBC Radio 4 presenter Nick Robinson has said he is in self-isolation at home after returning from a trip to Vietnam and Cambodia, where cases have been recorded.

Channel 4 News presenter Jon Snow is also in self-isolation after travelling to Iran, where at least 12 people have died amid an outbreak there.

In London, energy firm Chevron asked about 300 British employees to work temporarily from home after an employee in its Canary Wharf office reported a flu-like illness.

A statement from the firm added: ‘Chevron continues to monitor the situation very closely, utilising the guidance of international and local health authorities.’

In other industries wedding dress manufacturers have warned that closures at factories in China due to the coronavirus outbreak could mean delays for British brides.

The whole industry is ‘suffering’, according to one retailer, as the production of wholesale bridal gowns relies heavily on Chinese suppliers.

An extended Lunar New Year break in a bid to curb the virus spreading saw factories closed for a prolonged period.

Although many employees returned to work earlier this month, shutdowns at lace mills and other fabric suppliers could also prompt a setback in production at factories in China.

James Waddington, of bridal dress manufacturer Romantica of Devon, told the PA news agency that the average wedding dress has a 16-week lead time.

‘Most of them are not made to measure, but that dress is made specifically in that size, colour and length, for a specific bride, and that’s the way the wholesale market operates,’ he said.

‘That means it’s virtually impossible to bulk on stock, because nobody really has stock.

‘I’ve got about a thousand dresses in my warehouse, which might sound like a lot, but I’ve got 250,000 iterations of my product.

‘So the chance of me being able to fulfil just one dress from my stock is pretty unlikely.

‘If the Chinese government closes the factories down, if the factories don’t get to reopen, what happens to our production?

‘The problem is that our factory buys their lace from lace mills. My factory might guarantee me that it’s going to reopen, but what happens if the lace mill doesn’t reopen?’

He said the company had begun to ship half-finished dresses to the UK for them to be completed at local factories, due to potential for a lack of materials in China.

China, where the outbreak began, has reported 78,064 cases and 2,715 deaths, while South Korea has the second-highest number of cases with 1,261 and 11 deaths.

More than 30 schools around the country have been caught up in panic and confusion after children returned home from ski trips to Italy.

But a school in Swansea is ignoring pleas from parents to shut down after a class returned from a ski trip to Italy with pupils told that they still have to come in unless they have the flu.

Secondary school Cleeve Park, in Sidcup, south-east London also remained open yesterday despite some of its pupils and staff reporting ‘feeling unwell’ after returning from a school ski trip to Bormio, in northern Italy on Saturday.

The school has announced that it has advised an unspecified number of pupils and staff to isolate themselves at home, but allowed others from the trip attend.

It said it decided not to close after following advice from Public Health England that the school should remain open and all students should attend if they are well.

However, some parents are against the headmaster’s decision.

One father has chosen to keep his son at home until results come back negative.

Headteachers have the final say on when schools close for health and safety reasons such as illnesses or bad weather.

The latest to shut their doors are Lime Academy Watergall in Bretton, Peterborough and Shepeau Stow Primary in Spalding.

Lutton St Nicholas and Gedney Church End primary schools in Lincolnshire also closed ‘because of a potential connection to the Coronavirus by an individual within the school’.

St Christopher’s C of E High School in Accrington told parents it had to shut.

A member of staff at William Martin Junior and Infant School came back from a half-term holiday in Italy so shut as a precaution on Wednesday.

Trinity Catholic College in Middlesbrough and Cransley School in Northwich, Cheshire, shut completely on Tuesday so they can be deep cleaned. The Brine Leas Academy, also in Cheshire, shut its sixth form yesterday.

St Peter’s Church of England Middle School in Windsor closed on Wednesday for a ‘precautionary clean’ after a pupil returned home from a trip to Italy during half-term.

Archbishop Temple School in Preston closed and said in a notice on its website that it had an ‘unavoidable closure’ because a ski trip had recently returned from Pila, Italy.

And pupils and staff at 18 schools in Cornwall, Cheshire, Yorkshire, Berkshire, Pembrokeshire, Liverpool, London, Birmingham and Northern Ireland were sent home to quarantine themselves.

Professor Paul Cosford, medical director for Public Health England, yesterday admitted the Government does not know how many Brits have come back from skiing trips to the north of Italy but said it was a ‘significant number’.

Hundreds of cases of the virus have been diagnosed in northern Italy since Friday as dozens of school trips made their way home after half-term trips.

Some headteachers have taken evasive action and shut down schools after staff and students came down with ‘mild flu-like symptoms’ after returning from the Alps.

Others have sent home the pupils and staff who went on the trips to Italy, where 11 towns are now in government lockdown.

While many have decided to stay open, telling pupils they must come in unless they have clear symptoms of the killer virus – a move which has angered some parents.

Public Health England is not advising schools to close and Health Secretary Matt Hancock told MPs yesterday: ‘If anyone has been in contact with a suspected case in a childcare or an educational setting, no special measures are required while test results are awaited.

‘There is no need to close the school or send other students or staff home. Once the results arrive, those who test negative will be advised individually about returning to education.

‘In most cases, closure of the childcare or education setting will be unnecessary, but this will be a local decision based on various factors including professional advice.

‘Our goal here is to try to keep schools open wherever we can so long as that protects the public. In fact, our wider goal is to have the minimum disruption, social and economic and indeed to the NHS subject to keeping the public safe.’

Some schools also reported that they closed immediately for a deep clean following Department of Health and PHE advice.

Contradictory messages from the government have led to widespread confusion and caused individual headteachers to take matters into their own hands.

Around 160 British tourists will be locked in a Tenerife hotel for two weeks after authorities announced a full-scale quarantine yesterday, it has emerged.

Hundreds of guests will be kept inside the H10 Costa Adeje Palace for 14 days after the virus was brought to the resort by an Italian doctor.

The doctor’s wife and two more Italians in his travelling party have also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total of hotel cases to four.

Britons inside the hotel were handed thermometers and told to take their own temperatures, while some guests lounged by the pool wearing masks yesterday as they settled in for a two-week stay.

Meanwhile, authorities are beginning a hunt for tourists who have already left the hotel and may have come into contact with the infected patients.

According to The Sun, at least one Briton who has returned to the UK after staying at the hotel has since been tested after suffering from symptoms.

Spanish health chiefs are gathering names from the hotel and plan to send the list to their countries of origin including the UK.

Holidaymakers fear their Easter travel plans could be thrown into jeopardy due to the fast-spreading coronavirus.

There has been an explosion of cases across popular European countries for holidays such as Italy, Austria, Switzerland, Spain and Croatia while holidaymakers are on lockdown at a hotel in Tenerife due to an outbreak there. Greece has become the latest country to confirm a case and there have been two deaths from the illness in France.

But many aren’t certain whether they can go ahead with their bookings.

The Foreign Office says it’s safe to travel to all of the above countries but advises against all but essential travel to 10 small towns in Lombardy, Italy, and one in Veneto.

However, health bosses triggered confusion yesterday.

When asked in an interview if he would go to northern Italy, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said ‘I’m not planning on going, put it that way’.

However, Public Health England’s Professor Paul Cosford said it would be ‘unreasonable’ to advise people not to travel to Italy.

With Easter five weeks away, holidaymaker Collen Keown, who is due to visit Florence, wrote on Twitter: ‘We have booked Florence for Easter, so we have a dilemma about whether to cancel or not. Currently, there is no government advice against travel there so our insurance would not pay out if we cancel. But affected areas are not that far to the north.’

While another, John Eady said: ‘We’ve got our holiday booked to travel to Venice in two weeks and Italy seems to be riddled with coronavirus. Holiday only cost about £350 for all of us, but the company won’t give us any money back unless the Foreign Office put travel restrictions on.’

In Tenerife, Jet2 has stopped selling holidays to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel, which is currently under quarantine due to an outbreak of the virus.

However, the airline confirmed its flying schedule to the island remains in place and that any customers due to stay at the H10 Costa Adeje Palace would be transferred to alternative accommodation in Tenerife.

Ireland’s Six Nations clash with Italy in Dublin has been called off amid fears over the coronavirus.

The deadly epidemic has swept through northern parts of Italy, and in a bid to prevent the disease reaching their shores, the Irish government have taken the step to postpone the game on March 7.

Both the women’s Six Nations and Under 20s clashes have also been cancelled.

IRFU chief Philip Browne revealed they are working with the Six Nations in an attempt to find a date to reschedule the fixtures, but there are no details on when that may be.

In his statement, Browne said: ‘We had a very positive meeting with [Irish health minister] Mr [Simon] Harris and his advisors where we requested an instruction as to the staging of the Ireland.

England’s Six Nations match in Rome in a fortnight is still scheduled to go ahead.

The FA will today hold urgent talks over the impact of the coronavirus on England’s Wembley friendly with Italy next month.

Senior staff will sit down at the national stadium to talk through the problems associated with the fixture after the outbreak increased in northern Italy.

458 people have been diagnosed with the virus in Italy, with nearly a dozen towns put into quarantine. Twelve people are known to have died.

Health ministers from seven European nations have met in Rome to discuss a coordinated response.

The European Commission, which enforces the rule book for the open-border Schengen Area, encouraged countries to adopt measures based on scientific evidence and ‘in coordination and not in a fragmented way’, a spokeswoman said.

Symptoms include a cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Stock markets continued to plunge today after coronavirus fears in the US caused the worst two-day losing streak on Wall Street in two years.

The FTSE 100 Index in London fell another 0.8 per cent taking the total wiped off UK blue chips to nearly £100 billion since the start of the week.

The FTSE has now fallen below 7,000 for the first time in more than a year while the Dax in Germany and Cac 40 in France fell as much as two per cent.

The declines across Europe come after another dire session on US markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Standard & Poor’s 500 both finishing three per cent lower in the second straight day of sharp declines.

Experts warned there was no sign of a let-up in the shares turmoil as the reality of the virus spread kicks in across equity markets.

However, PHE’s Professor Cosford, said it would be ‘unreasonable’ to advise people not to travel to Italy, and the Foreign Office does not warn against any other parts of the country.

It comes after a ‘worst case’ Government report predicted 80 per cent of Britons could catch the virus and 500,000 may die.

Europe is on red alert for the killer coronavirus as North Macedonia and Greece today became the latest country to confirm a case of the deadly infection sweeping the world.

France also announced a second patient had died amid growing fears the escalating crisis in Italy will continue to spread across the continent.

Fifty more cases – including eight children – of COVID-19 have now been confirmed in Italy, taking the toll to 458. Twelve patients have died.

Almost a dozen towns have been quarantined in the northern part of the country in a desperate attempt to contain the worsening coronavirus crisis.

Cases from Italy have now been confirmed in Austria, Croatia, Germany, Switzerland, France, Greece, North Macedonia and Spain, as well as Algeria and Brazil.

It comes after thousands of British families jetted to Italy during the half-term break from schools last week and Easter holidays are just five weeks away.

More than 81,000 cases of the COVID-19 – the disease caused by the coronavirus – have been recorded across the world, with the death toll nearing 2,800.

In other developments to Europe’s escalating coronavirus crisis:

North Macedonia confirmed its first case of the coronavirus infection this afternoon in a woman who recently arrived from Italy.

‘The patient tested positive for coronavirus… She is the first patient in North Macedonia to have tested positive for this pathogen,’ health minister Venko Filipce said.

The woman, who sought medical help early on Wednesday, drove to North Macedonia from Italy in a van. All other passengers from the van are undergoing tests – but it is unclear how many there are.

Greece’s health ministry confirmed its first case of the virus today – a 38-year-old woman who had travelled from an area of northern Italy.

Sotiris Tsiodras, a representative of the Ministry of Health, said: ‘She is in good health and is being monitored by a team of exceptional colleagues in Thessaloniki.’

Authorities were in the process of identifying people she had come into contact with, and those she had been in close proximity to would be placed in isolation, he said.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated in a market selling wildlife in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

It causes respiratory symptoms similar to a cold or flu and like other respiratory infections, it spreads between people in droplets from coughs and sneezes.

Greece, a country with a population of 11million people which attracts more than 30million tourists annually, has identified 13 hospitals across the country for the treatment of infected patients.

Before it announced the case, Greece said it would shut down of public areas and impose travel restrictions if there was a coronavirus outbreak.

The measures, formalised in a decree late last night, include temporary travel bans to and from countries with a large number of infections.

The decree also permits the requisitioning of beds in hotels and private clinics and foresees the temporary closure of ‘indoor public gathering areas’.

Stelios Petsas, a spokesperson for the Greek Government, said: ‘We are ready to do whatever is necessary to protect public health.’

It comes as the European Commission health and food safety commissioner said the continent must be ready to respond to more coronavirus infections.

Dr Stella Kyriakides said: ‘We have requested member states to review their pandemic plans as well as healthcare capabilities including capacity for diagnoses, laboratory testing and procedures for contact tracking.’

Italian health officials today confirmed the outbreak had worsened, with 50 new cases confirmed in the two worst-hit regions – Lombardy and Veneto.

Officials in Lombardy, which includes Milan, said cases had risen overnight to 259 from 240, with six children, including a four-year-old girl, infected.

In neighbouring Veneto, the number of people confirmed to have caught the virus was 58, an increase of 13 on the previous day’s tally.

All eleven of the patients in Italy who have died so far have been elderly and most had underlying health problems.

After first emerging in Lombardy and Veneto, the coronavirus has now spread to seven other regions, including Sicily in the far south. At least 458 cases have been recorded across the country.

In bid to halt the outbreak, authorities have shut schools, universities, museums, cinemas and theatres across much of the north.

Many countries have advised their nationals not to visit and hoteliers have reported a wave of cancellations, putting the local tourism industry at threat.

The unidentified 60-year-old in France was the first French coronavirus victim in the country, the health ministry confirmed this morning. He died at Paris’ Pitie-Salpêtrière hospital.

France has reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, including two people returning from Italy – bringing the total number to 17.

Four people are still being treated in hospital, including a 55-year-old man who is in a critical condition in the northern city of Amiens.

Two of the four had recently returned from the Lombardy region of Italy, which is at the centre of Europe’s biggest outbreak of the disease with 10 dead.

French officials have asked citizens returning from Lombardy and Veneto to avoid ‘all non-essential outings’ and keep their children home from school.

The same recommendations have been issued from people returning from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and South Korea.

The first French victim was an 80-year-old Chinese tourist, who died in hospital in mid-February.

Germany yesterday recorded two new cases of the coronavirus, taking its confirmed toll to 18 – the second highest tally in Europe.

One of the patients – an unidentified man in his 40s – is in a critical condition at a hospital in Dusseldorf.

Health chiefs in North Rhine-Westphalia state said he was hospitalised on February 24 with pneumonia in Erkelenz, near the Dutch border.

He was diagnosed with the new virus and isolated in an intensive care unit before being transported to Duesseldorf’s University Hospital.

The man’s wife was also isolated on suspicion of contracting the virus after showing symptoms. Her test results have yet to come back.

Stephan Pusch, who heads the district administration in Heinsberg, where Erkelenz is located, said schools would be shut today.

Meanwhile, Dutch health officials said they were tracing the movements of the man because he visited the southern province of Limburg last week.

Dutch officials later said that its investigation established the German man was in Limburg on February 8-9 and was not sick or contagious at the time.

The authority said that further efforts to trace people who had been in contact with the man were not necessary.

The second new German case was a 25-year-old in Baden-Württemberg. Reports say he caught the virus during a trip to Milan.

Croatia’s health minister Vili Beros today confirmed a second case of the coronavirus infection has been confirmed in the country.

He told radio broadcaster HRT: ‘This was in some way expected since he is brother of the first patient who also tested positive.

‘All who have so far tested positive in the Republic of Croatia are in a very good state, without any significant signs of the disease.’

Meanwhile, authorities in Austria placed an apartment complex in the southern town of Bad Kleinkirchheim under quarantine after a 56-year-old woman from Italy died overnight.

Kaernten state officials said tests were being conducted to determine whether the woman, from the Friuli region in northern Italy, had the virus. Other residents of the apartment complex were also being tested, they said.

The coronavirus outbreak at a Tenerife hotel worsened last night as the number of patients doubled from two to four.

Two more Italian tourists were quarantined in a Spanish hospital after testing positive for the killer virus which was brought to the resort by an Italian doctor.

Hundreds of guests including Britons remain in limbo today with the hotel in quarantine and holidaymakers confined to their bedrooms.

Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres announced last night that the tourists would have to remain in the H10 Costa Adeje Palace until further notice.

Algeria, in northern Africa, also reported its first case last night – an Italian national who had arrived in the country last week.

But Algeria is not planning to ban public protests or suspend flights to Italy, a health ministry official said today.

The Canary Wharf office of a US oil company has sent home around 300 British workers after an employee in London reported a flu-like illness.

Chevron Corp yesterday told traders and refining unit staff to work remotely until test results can determine whether the worker has coronavirus.

The employee had recently returned from a country infected with the deadly bug.

A spokeswoman said the firm was taking ‘precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure’ and is continuing the ‘monitor the situation closely’.

The oil company’s office is in Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf, a dense business district also home to banks such as Citi, HSBC and Barclays.

Around 105,000 people head to work in the area every day.

The news comes as fears intensify over the spread of coronavirus in Europe as France reported its second death and numbers rocket across the continent.

In the UK, a total of 6,795 people have been tested with 13 positive cases – but there are concerns the figure could rise after an explosion of cases in Italy where 458 people have been diagnosed with the illness.

A spokeswoman for Chevron said: ‘[We] continue to monitor the situation very closely, utilizing the guidance of international and local health authorities.

‘Our primary concern is the health and safety of our employees and we are taking precautionary measures to reduce their risk of exposure.

‘Consequently we have requested that our colleagues, based at our Westferry Circus office in London, work from home for the time being.

‘It is our policy to not provide details of our employees.’