Is it possible to have a false positive lateral flow test? What makes Covid tests so accurate, and why doesn’t booster help?

Due to the rise in Covid infections, lateral flow tests are in short supply, and many people are unable to obtain them at a critical time.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has resulted in a massive increase in cases, with over 90,000 people in the United Kingdom testing positive every day.

People are relying on rapid tests, which can provide results in as little as 15 minutes, to ensure that they are no longer infected with the virus and, as a result, can see their families for the holidays.

However, how reliable are these tests, how common are false positives, and can the vaccine make you test positive?

In a study published in the Clinical Epidemiology journal in October, researchers from the University of London, Liverpool University, Harvard University, and the University of Bath discovered that lateral%20flow%20tests%20are%20more%20than%2080%%20effective%20at%20detecting%20positive%20Covid-19%20cases.

According to the study, the%20tests%20are%20more%20than%2090%20effective%20at%20detecting%20the%20virus%20when%20someone%20is%20at%20their%20most%20infectious.

“What I often tell my patients is that lateral flow tests are really useful for asymptomatic screening (testing when you don’t have any symptoms),” Dr. Gary Bartlett, a GP in the United Kingdom, told The Independent.

“If you have symptoms that could be indicative of Covid, you should get a PCR test, which is the gold standard test for Covid and is more effective at detecting Covid.”

If you have Covid symptoms, lateral flows are less reliable because they can lead to false negatives, making you believe you don’t have Covid when you actually do.”

He continued by saying that false positives, or tests that show you have Covid when you don’t, are extremely rare, occurring only “a fraction of a percent of the time.”

“If [lateral flow tests]come back positive, it means you’re potentially infectious to others,” said Professor Adam Finn of the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

