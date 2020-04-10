Is it possible to repair the brain damaged by a stroke? Medicine is coming

MADRID, Apr 10 (EUROPA PRESS) –

Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have successfully restored mobility and touch sensation in rats affected by a stroke by reprogramming human skin cells to become nerve cells, which were then transplanted into the brain of rats, as published in the research journal ‘PNAS’.

“Six months after the transplant, we were able to see how the new cells had repaired the damage caused by a stroke in the rats’ brains,” explains Professor Zaal Kokaia, who along with main professor Olle Lindvall and researcher Sara Palma -Tortosa, from the Division of Neurology, are the authors of the study.

Several previous investigations by Lund and others’ team have shown that it is possible to transplant nerve cells derived from human stem cells or from reprogrammed cells in the brains of rats affected by stroke. However, it was not known whether the transplanted cells can correctly form connections in the rat brain in a way that restores normal movement and sensation.

“We have used tracking techniques, electron microscopy, and other methods, such as light, to quench activity in transplanted cells, as a way to demonstrate that they have actually connected properly in damaged nerve circuits. We have been able to see that the fibers of the transplanted cells have grown to the other side of the brain, the side where we do not transplant any cells and have created connections. No previous study has demonstrated this, “says Zaal Kokaia, who, despite the fact that he and his colleague Olle Lindvall have studied the brain for several decades, is amazed at the results.

“It is remarkable to discover that it is actually possible to repair a brain damaged by a stroke and recreate the lost nerve connections. The study ignites the hope that in the future it will also be possible to replace dead nerve cells with new healthy nerve cells. also in stroke patients, even though there is a long way to go before that is achieved, “says Olle Lindvall.

Researchers have used human skin cells that have been reprogrammed in the laboratory to become nerve cells. They were then transplanted into the rats’ cerebral cortex, in the part of the brain that is most often damaged after a stroke. The researchers will now undertake more studies.

“We want to know more about how transplanted cells affect the opposite hemisphere of the brain. We also want to take a closer look at how a transplant affects intellectual functions such as memory. In addition, we will study possible side effects. Safety is, of course, extremely important for cell transplantation if it is to be used clinically in the future, “concludes Zaal Kokaia.