Is it safe to take paracetamol and ibuprofen at the same time?

PAIN is inconvenient to deal with while trying to get through your day, but luckily, we have strategies for dealing with it when it occurs.

Whether you’re suffering from a headache, a broken bone, or a fever, the intensity of the pain can make you wonder when it’s time to get some relief.

It is perfectly safe to take paracetamol and ibuprofen together if you are 16 or older, according to the NHS.

You can take both tablets at the same time or spaced out.

You could, for example, space your four-hourly doses out two hours apart.

You can also get over-the-counter medicines that combine paracetamol and ibuprofen, so you don’t have to buy two packets.

However, the health service advises that you consider whether you really require both.

It’s worth seeing your doctor if you’re still self-medicating with both after three days.

Both drugs can be combined with alcohol, though you shouldn’t drink if you’re sick.

Ibuprofen has anti-inflammatory properties, whereas paracetamol does not.

Both drugs are used to relieve pain and control fevers and can be taken every four hours.

Ibuprofen, on the other hand, is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) that is more effective at reducing inflammation.

Inflammation can occur for a variety of reasons, including infection or the body’s response to damage.

It can help with arthritis, period pains, back pain, and toothaches.

The medication can also help with swelling from sprains and strains, though the NHS advises waiting at least 48 hours to avoid slowing down the healing process.

The other major distinction is that ibuprofen should never be taken on an empty stomach because it can irritate the stomach lining, potentially leading to ulcers or bleeding.

Ibuprofen works best when taken with or shortly after food.

It’s not necessary to take paracetamol with food, and it’s usually safe to combine it with other medications.

Ibuprofen and paracetamol should never be combined in a child.

Instead, the NHS recommends switching to the other painkiller when it’s time for their next dose if one isn’t working.

Ibuprofen and paracetamol are also broken down in different ways by the body.

Ibuprofen is ineffective for some people, including those who:

Tell your doctor or pharmacist if you have any of the following conditions before taking ibuprofen:

If you’re over 65, you’re more likely to get stomach ulcers if you take ibuprofen, so you might want to avoid it if you have a chronic condition.

Women who are pregnant should not take…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.