Is the Corona Vaccine Really Available to the Whole World? • HealthNews

Due to the spread of the novel coronavirus, research is being carried out around the world for a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. An effective vaccination should be available in 12 to 18 months at the earliest – and that is actually still optimistic at the moment. But should this medical success really occur in 2021, an important question arises: How can it be ensured that the vaccine reaches the entire world population and is distributed fairly to all countries?

Expert warns of resource scarcity

Whether this project succeeds depends on various factors. These include, for example, which production facilities will be necessary, which active ingredient best fights the virus and where it is produced. Billions of people around the world need an effective vaccine against SARS-CoV-2. However, if the manufacturing companies were producing other flu, mumps, rubella and other diseases vaccines at the same time, the capacities for corona vaccination protection could become scarce. At least, David Heymann, specialist for infectious diseases at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, believes this is likely.

Global supply not negotiable

In addition, some rich countries could take advantage of their position and build up vaccine stocks instead of allowing a fair distribution. For this reason, the World Health Organization (WHO) is already working on a plan so that ultimately all countries can benefit from vaccination protection. The vaccine should by no means only serve the nation that has managed to produce it. Only universal availability can prevent the global spread of the corona virus in the long term. So far, however, there has been no agreement on principles and rules for a fair distribution system, nor has there been an international unit that controls and finances vaccine production worldwide.

Curevac plans 400 million doses per year

One option for effective vaccination against corona lies in the inactivated forms of the virus. However, the institutions could have to provide certification of biosafety level 3 for production. Only a few companies have this type of certification. As a result, this possibility of vaccine production has been increasingly overlooked.

Instead, the focus was more on the option of injecting DNA or RNA sequences into the human body, which cause the body cells to produce one of the SARS-CoV-2 proteins. The German company Curavec is also hoping for this breakthrough. The company recently announced that it plans to produce between 200 and 400 million rations of the new coronavirus annually.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) from Oslo is helping the German pioneer financially with this project. The organization was founded in Davos in 2017 to develop vaccines for epidemics and is now helping Curavec to cope with the current health crisis.

Other alternatives

A third option is the so-called subunit vaccine. These consist of a SARS-CoV-2 protein and usually an adjuvant. An adjuvant is a molecule. That intensifies the body’s immune response. However, such vaccines may require ingredients that are scarce at the time of a pandemic. According to Jaap Venema, Chief Science Officer of the US Pharmacopeia (USP), these include, for example, special lipids. The USP is a non-governmental organization in Rockville, Maryland, and supports the determination of quality standards for drugs.

Herbal ingredients could also be effective for vaccination against corona. British American Tobacco recently announced that vaccines could be produced using rapidly growing tobacco plant technology. In contrast to conventional vaccine production methods, the method cannot absorb pathogens that can be passed on to humans. Plant-based vaccines, however, have to overcome further regulatory obstacles, so that the production process can only be advanced slightly.

What you should now know about coronavirus:

$ 2 billion for corona protection

The production of vaccines is expensive. According to CEPI, this will take about $ 2 billion – a substantial amount. Nevertheless, the development of a vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 is essential to stop the current corona crisis. According to CEPI chief Richard Hatchett, even more money is potentially needed to help companies expand their production.