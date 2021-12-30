Is your town on the list of 360 hotspots where Covid cases are on the rise?

Is your town on the list of 360 hotspots where Covid cases are increasing?

Cases of CORONAVIRUS are on the rise in 360 locations, and this interactive map will show you if your municipality is one of them.

Although cases of the Omicron variant have continued to rise, experts say that the majority of people are experiencing cold-like symptoms.

In the UK, Omicron has replaced the Delta variant as the cause of 90% of cases.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give you the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Only 17 places saw a decrease in cases in the seven days leading up to December 25, according to data, and the map above depicts current infection rates.

The Omicron outbreak began in London, and while cases are still high in the capital, many of the most infected boroughs have seen a decrease in cases.

Lambeth in London continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 7,773 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to December 25, or 2,415.4 new cases per 100,000 people.

This is down from a seven-day rate of 3,029.1 on December 18.

With 7,279 new cases, Southwark has the second highest rate in London, dropping from 2,540.2 to 2,274.6.

With 6,871 new cases, Lewisham in London has the third highest rate, up from 2,187.9 to 2,250.5.

Wandsworth, in London, has also seen a drop in cases, from 2918.7 to 2241.2.

Hammersmith and Fulham fell from 2367.8 to 2052.4, and Hackney and City of London fell from 2606.2 to 1940.2.

The highest rate in Northern Ireland is in Derry City and Strabane (1,653.1, up from 768.3), the highest rate in Scotland is in East Renfrewshire (1,458.5, up from 903.6), and the highest rate in Wales is in Cardiff (1,349.1, up from 820.7).

While these are the most infected areas in the UK, five areas have seen a sharp increase in cases in the last week.

The number of cases per 100,000 in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria, has increased from 544.0 to 1,554.1.

The vaccination campaign has continued in the area, with schools serving as vaccination sites over the Christmas break in order to reach as many people as possible…

