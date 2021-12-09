Is your town on the list of the top 10 hotspots for Omicron cases?

Is your city among the top 10 hotspots for Omicron cases?

The Omicron hotspots have been revealed for the first time, as cases spread across the UK at a breakneck pace.

New Plan B measures have been implemented to combat the super strain, which is doubling in size every two to three days.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) released the first report on the severity of the variant on Thursday.

It discovered a number of hotspots in both rural and urban settings.

Given its international travel connections, London has emerged as the epicenter for the Omicron variant.

According to UKHSA, the variant is most prevalent in the capital, the East Midlands, and the South East.

However, it has been detected widely, and experts predict that it will overtake all other Covid strains, including Delta, within a month.

“Vaccination is critical to help us strengthen our defenses against becoming severely ill from this new variant,” UKHSA Chief Medical Advisor Dr Susan Hopkins said.

Adults are being urged to accept their booster vaccine invitation as soon as it arrives from the NHS, as millions of people have yet to complete their initial course of vaccinations.

Between November 22 and December 5, according to the UKHSA report, the following had the most Omicron cases:

According to the UKHSA, Omicron is expected to overtake the Delta variant as the dominant strain in the UK.

In the next two to four weeks, the Omicron variant is expected to cause at least half of the Covid cases.

For the most up-to-date information, visit our Omicron variant live blog.

Experts have previously warned that if Omicron and Delta compete, cases could reach 90,000 per day by Christmas.

Omicron also shows a “reduction in protection” due to previous infection or vaccination, according to the risk assessment paper.

However, more information is needed, including how severe Omicron may be.

There have been 568 confirmed cases of Omicron, but hundreds of thousands more are likely.

These are Omicron cases that have been proven by genetic testing.

Only 20% of all positive Covid swabs are sent to labs for testing, implying that there are many more Omicron cases that are not genetically confirmed.

“The UK health security agency estimates that the number of infections is approximately 20 times higher than the number of confirmed cases,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said.

Omicron cases can be tracked in a different way by public health officials.

In the test results, Omicron shows an indicator called SGTF, or “S-gene dropout,” which is…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.