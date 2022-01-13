Isolation reduction: According to the Royal College of Nursing, healthcare workers should be exempt from isolation reduction.

Changes, according to the organization, could increase the risk of infection among employees and patients.

Nurses and healthcare workers should be exempt from the reduced Covid self-isolation policy, according to the Royal College of Nursing.

After Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that the Covid self-isolation period would be reduced from seven to five days, the organization, which represents over 465,000 healthcare workers, requested the exemption.

Starting Monday, anyone who tests positive for Covid-19 and has a negative lateral flow result on days five and six will be allowed to leave isolation on day six.

Mr Javid confirmed the change in the House of Commons, stating that “around two-thirds of positive cases are no longer infectious by the end of day five,” according to UK Health Security Agency data.

On behalf of its members, the RCN has objected to the reduction in Covid self-isolation because it raises the risk of patients and staff contracting the virus.

“Health and care workers must be exempt from a reduction in the seven-day self-isolation,” RCN general secretary and chief executive Pat Cullen said in a statement.

Ms Cullen went on to say that a large number of health and care workers will remain infectious after five days, and there is “minimal room for error or complacency.”

“Current and increasing workforce pressures must not lead to an unsafe reduction in isolation requirements,” she said.

“This change may increase the risk of infection spreading to other employees and patients.”

Nursing staff must be confident that they are not putting patients at risk when providing close care, including to those with compromised immune systems.”

The number of NHS employees in England who have been off sick or isolated as a result of Covid has increased in recent weeks.

Around 40,000 NHS employees were absent on the 9th of January due to the Covid scandal.

The high rates of absence have put additional strain on services and staff, prompting dozens of trusts to declare critical incidents.

The NHS Confederation, a membership organization that represents the healthcare system in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, has praised the increased flexibility that the reduction in mandatory Covid isolation provides, while dismissing claims that it increases the risk of transmission.

Matthew is the organization’s president and CEO.

