Lic. Guadalupe Benavídez *

There is plenty of evidence of the positive impact it has on individuals and the results of organizations creating healthy work environments where health is understood as an end in itself, and not as a means to obtain other results. Having access to a workplace where well-being prevails should be a right for everyone, while being a great business opportunity for sustainable growth.

It is time to continue generating opportunities to manage well-being inside and outside of work spaces, because when we return to “normality” we will have to be prepared to accompany those who need it most and those who have been most impacted by this coronavirus pandemic with all the cascade of situations behind it.

Perhaps during these days we reaffirm that enjoying good health is a gift, it is the best gift that one can count on. And more than a priority is a VALUE to be cultivated. We must focus on “doing” as a fundamental tool to go through these days and to continue forming our “being”, implementing strategies and actions (“doing”) aimed at promoting a healthy lifestyle.

When the quarantine Come on, let’s not forget that to take care of health, it is not enough to consider it a priority but rather that we must act accordingly: act in pursuit of well-being, actively work to take care of ourselves and value ourselves, modifying our behaviors and routines (food, movement, management stress, sleep and rest, smoking) from the individual and organizational level.

This global circumstance brings us those who can and want to take advantage of it, the great opportunity, among many others, to reflect on who we want to be, what footprint we want to leave and what workspaces we want to generate. It invites us from the individual and from organizations to review our behaviors, organizational culture, corporate initiatives, leaving theory aside and taking action, modifying everything necessary in order to positively impact one’s own lifestyle and long-term alien.

It involves getting involved, going back to the essentials, doing what we have to do, without procrastinating, to be prepared and anticipate what is to come.

Maybe we had to come up with a pandemic To understand something so simple, “what I do” directly impacts the other. If I take care of myself, I take care of the other. If I carry out healthy behaviors, I benefit, but also my environment. Within these environments, the workplace is one of the most influential for people, since most of us spend most of our time dedicated to our work activities, where many times sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating and environments high tension, stress and nervousness; they are a constant.

For those who can see further, this obligatory isolation will surely leave learning for each and for the collective, from aspects related to daily life to deeper issues related to our mission in life. Coexistence, multi-tasks; that for many of them we did not think we were capable of working, being our children’s teachers, cleaning, cooking, managing money effectively, taking care of the older adults in the family, reinventing ourselves, training ourselves and finding how to get out in a “recharged” way to the world that awaits us.

On the other hand, there is a huge number of people who are on the front line of battle, who continue to work daily, exposed to contagion, to interaction with people who are scared, often aggressive and concerned. Empathy, the basis of emotional intelligence, is a skill that as a society we had forgotten and it is a good time to train it.

The pandemic advanced the times within companies regarding a new way of working, mainly those corporations that for years have been trying to apply remote work policies, in the behind the scenes preparing for the premiere and launch of this new policy for collaborators, studying the impact on job performance among other various issues; but from one day to the other it was necessary to go on stage and adapt.

The rules have changed and those who take this global context as an opportunity will be able to find new, more agile and effective ways to resolve situations, where the priority will be not only in economic gains but in the well-being of employees, which is nothing more than social well-being .

It is time to join forces and be vigilant, to do together what we must do, generating each one from the place that occupies an active and responsible role in promoting healthier behaviors.

* Degree in Nutrition from the University of Buenos Aires (MN 2922), Certified Health Coach and Gastronomic Professional. Author of the book Healthy People, Healthy Organizations