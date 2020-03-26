It saves you from years waste … The strongest colon cleansing drink

Patients suffer Colon From the mother Abdominal cramps are constantly, especially if they do not follow a healthy diet for rest Colon So the body needs to Colon cleanse And continuously developing it to get rid of pain, swelling and muscles attached to the stomach wall and colon for long periods.

According to the healthline website, here is a magic mixture to clean the colon. You can get rid of body waste, which is similar to dry stones and accumulates in the colon over time, and increases colon problems and most importantly.

Read also

The components of a colon cleansing drink ..

Tablespoon of flaxseed

Spoonful of mustard seeds

1 tablespoon of cress seeds

Tablespoon of cumin

1 tablespoon of star anise

Tablespoon of fennel

Tablespoon of chamomile seeds

A spoonful of crushed pomegranate peel, if available

How to prepare a colon cleansing drink ..

Mix all ingredients together, except for ground pomegranate peel

Take a spoonful of the mixture and put it in a cup of boiling water and cover it well

Leave the mixture in the water overnight

This mixture is taken on an empty stomach after waking up

It is preferable not to eat anything after drinking this drink for an hour

‘