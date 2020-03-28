It’s dangerous to wear contact lenses because of coronavirus – Science News – Science and IT

Scientists have reported that coronavirus can be transmitted through the mucous membrane of the eye.
Experts believe contact lenses help spread coronavirus. To stop its distribution you need to abandon contact lenses and start wearing glasses. Doctors talked about the danger to the eyes during pandemics coronavirus.
It is reported by CNN.
According to scientists, wearing glasses can help you stop touching your face, because according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, this is how any virus spreads, including a new one coronaviruswho is now walking around the world.
Why contact lenses?
“Contact lens users not only touch their eyes to insert and remove them twice or more per day, they also touch their faces and eyes much more than people who don’t wear them,” said Dr. Thomas Steimanman, clinical representative of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.
“You touch your eyes and then touch another part of your body,” added Steinman, an ophthalmologist at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
“You rub your eyes, then rub your face, scratch your face, put your fingers in your mouth and nose,” he said.
Glasses can provide a little more high protection from any particles coronavirusthat are in the air, although most likely you can get infected through your mouth and nose.
The danger of pink eyes
New coronavirus may cause conjunctivitis – very contagious condition, also known as pink eye. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of a thin transparent layer of tissue called the conjunctiva, it covers the white part of the eye and the inner side of the eyelid.
“The conjunctiva is a modified mucous membrane, like the inside of the mouth, or the inside of the nose, nasal cavity and pharynx,” said Steineman.
Symptoms of conjunctivitis include lacrimation, itching, or burning, blurred vision, red or pink eyes, pus, mucus, and yellow discharge that may stand out over the eyelashes.
Reports from China and around the world show that about 1% to 3% of people are sick coronavirus infection also had conjunctivitis.
As you know, coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through the discharge of mucous membranes.
A recently published study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology found no evidence what people with coronavirus transferred the virus through tears, but none of the participants in the study had conjunctivitis.
But this is not a reason to panic
Experts note that this does not mean that any red or pink eye will be a sign of Covid-19.
New coronavirusAlso called SARS-CoV-2, is just one of many viruses that can cause conjunctivitis; in fact, it is so widespread that it was not a real surprise for scientists that this Covid-19 virus would do the same.
There are numerous viruses and bacteria that trigger the common cold, which can cause a pink eye, and fungi, amoeba and parasites collected while swimming in polluted waters. The cause may be allergic reactions to smoke or dust, shampoos, chlorine and even eye drops.
Plus there are many other, often common causes of pink eyes: seasonal allergies; “acne”; halazion, which is an inflammation of the gland along the eyelid; blepharitis, other inflammation or infection of the skin along the eyelid; or iritis, inflammation of the colored part of the eye is called the iris.
None of these conditions not contagious.
“Always wash your handsAlways use hand sanitizer. Do not touch your face. Do not rub your eyes. AND disinfect contact lensesSteineman advised.
Earlier it was reported that the George Washington University Hospital has released a 3D video about the lung condition of a 59-year-old man with a new coronavirus infection, COVID-19.
Recall virus outbreak started with a seafood and animal market in the Chinese city of Wuhan. It causes symptoms similar to colds, but quickly affects the lungs and other organs. The pathogen belongs to a large family of coronaviruses. The disease has spread to dozens of countries.
The World Health Organization has given the official name Coronavirus Disease from China – COVID-19. In China itself, it used to be called NCP (Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia), which means pneumonia, which is caused by a new type of coronavirus. First vaccine from this type of coronavirus will appear no earlier than in a year and a half.
Looks like, outbreak source of coronavirus. At the same time, it is known that the virus can be transmitted from person to person by airborne droplets. There are suspicions that the disease can be transmitted even in the incubation period, when its carrier does not suspect that it is infected.
In Ukraine, March 3, Deputy Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said that in Chernivtsi recorded the first case of COVID-19 infection. The infection was found in a man who returned from Italy. On the evening of March 12 two more cases of coronavirus infection officially confirmed in Ukraine. Infections were recorded in the Chernivtsi and Zhytomyr regions. A woman from the Zhytomyr region died of infection, becoming the first victim of COVID-19 in Ukraine. In the Chernivtsi region March 16 laboratory two more cases were confirmed infection with a new coronavirus and this figure continued to grow. At the same time, the first patient from Chernivtsi successfully recovered and was discharged from hospital.
Basic recommendations for avoiding coronavirus infection:
- avoid contact with animals;
- Do not eat raw or poorly processed meat;
- avoid contact with people who have signs of the disease;
- wash your hands regularly and thoroughly.
What is known about the mysterious illness, how it arose and why it causes concern among physicians – read in the material TSN.Ua.
