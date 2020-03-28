It’s dangerous to wear contact lenses because of coronavirus – Science News – Science and IT

Scientists have reported that coronavirus can be transmitted through the mucous membrane of the eye.

Experts believe contact lenses help spread coronavirus. To stop its distribution you need to abandon contact lenses and start wearing glasses. Doctors talked about the danger to the eyes during pandemics coronavirus.

It is reported by CNN.

According to scientists, wearing glasses can help you stop touching your face, because according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, this is how any virus spreads, including a new one coronaviruswho is now walking around the world.

Why contact lenses?

“Contact lens users not only touch their eyes to insert and remove them twice or more per day, they also touch their faces and eyes much more than people who don’t wear them,” said Dr. Thomas Steimanman, clinical representative of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“You touch your eyes and then touch another part of your body,” added Steinman, an ophthalmologist at MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio.

“You rub your eyes, then rub your face, scratch your face, put your fingers in your mouth and nose,” he said.

Glasses can provide a little more high protection from any particles coronavirusthat are in the air, although most likely you can get infected through your mouth and nose.

The danger of pink eyes

New coronavirus may cause conjunctivitis – very contagious condition, also known as pink eye. Conjunctivitis is an inflammation of a thin transparent layer of tissue called the conjunctiva, it covers the white part of the eye and the inner side of the eyelid.

“The conjunctiva is a modified mucous membrane, like the inside of the mouth, or the inside of the nose, nasal cavity and pharynx,” said Steineman.

Symptoms of conjunctivitis include lacrimation, itching, or burning, blurred vision, red or pink eyes, pus, mucus, and yellow discharge that may stand out over the eyelashes.

Reports from China and around the world show that about 1% to 3% of people are sick coronavirus infection also had conjunctivitis.

As you know, coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through the discharge of mucous membranes.

A recently published study by the American Academy of Ophthalmology found no evidence what people with coronavirus transferred the virus through tears, but none of the participants in the study had conjunctivitis.

But this is not a reason to panic

Experts note that this does not mean that any red or pink eye will be a sign of Covid-19.

New coronavirusAlso called SARS-CoV-2, is just one of many viruses that can cause conjunctivitis; in fact, it is so widespread that it was not a real surprise for scientists that this Covid-19 virus would do the same.

There are numerous viruses and bacteria that trigger the common cold, which can cause a pink eye, and fungi, amoeba and parasites collected while swimming in polluted waters. The cause may be allergic reactions to smoke or dust, shampoos, chlorine and even eye drops.

Plus there are many other, often common causes of pink eyes: seasonal allergies; “acne”; halazion, which is an inflammation of the gland along the eyelid; blepharitis, other inflammation or infection of the skin along the eyelid; or iritis, inflammation of the colored part of the eye is called the iris.

None of these conditions not contagious.

“Always wash your handsAlways use hand sanitizer. Do not touch your face. Do not rub your eyes. AND disinfect contact lensesSteineman advised.

Earlier it was reported that the George Washington University Hospital has released a 3D video about the lung condition of a 59-year-old man with a new coronavirus infection, COVID-19.