It’s difficult to teach children while wearing masks, but the alternative of closing schools is far worse.

I’ve learned to read children’s expressions while wearing masks as a teacher.

It may be aggravating, but it’s worth it if it helps to stop the spread.

Children are being told to wear face masks in classrooms when they return to secondary schools this week, two years after the pandemic began.

Unfortunately, your reaction to the news is more likely to be influenced by your politics than by the science.

It’s unlikely that anything I say here will persuade you to change your mind – but I can give you some insight into the reality of daily mask-wearing in class, because, as some of you know, my day job these days is teaching English in a state school in London.

Nobody likes seeing children wearing masks.

That is, without a doubt, the universal starting point.

Yes, it’s out of the ordinary.

Yes, hearing or interpreting what students are saying – or not – is far more difficult.

Yes, minor irritations and flare-ups can occur in the classroom.

Children, on the other hand, are remarkably resilient and adaptable.

As a teacher, you can improve your ability to read students’ eyes and facial expressions.

You’ll also learn to recognize the source of any nonsense, such as humming or social media memes, fairly quickly.

So be it if it means three weeks of an unwelcome new normal.

I don’t know enough about mental health science to be able to tell you about the long-term consequences.

You don’t, either.

But, just as easily as I can, you can read the mountain of evidence that proves masks help.

Homeschooling, in my opinion, is a terrible alternative.

Many schools I know have lost 50% or more of their students’ attendance because of the internet.

That is, they had never, or only occasionally, seen that student on the internet.

Inevitably, the poverty gap widened.

Teaching while wearing masks, visors, or both is no walk in the park, especially if you also wear glasses.

If it’s difficult for me as a teacher to hear what a child is saying, we can’t be fooled – even if we speak with more confidence, authority, and volume than most of them.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

