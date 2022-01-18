I’ve been astounded by the advantages of Covid isolation for my patients.

I’ve been astounded by the benefits of Covid isolation for my patients.

I’ve started keeping a journal of all the wonderful lessons I’ve learned from my patients.

It’s been almost two years since the pandemic began, and what a journey it’s been for us all.

Everyone you talk to has a unique perspective on how this turbulent time has affected them.

As a general practitioner, I’ve had the unique opportunity to see how people have been affected in a variety of ways.

From the initial lockdown, when fear was the dominant emotion, to the euphoria and overwhelming gratitude that many of my patients described after receiving their much-anticipated first Covid jabs, I’ve been on a roller coaster with my patients.

I’ve held the hands of people who have lost loved ones, many from afar, and I’ve felt their pain.

During the darkest of times, I’ve seen the joy of lockdown babies bringing life-affirming happiness to families.

Being a doctor has always been a privilege, but never more so than now.

More recently, I’ve noticed a new trend among my patients that has been both uplifting and inspiring, as well as providing me with new perspectives on life.

I was talking to one of my patients a few weeks ago who had just finished his isolation period after testing positive for Covid.

During the consultation, he expressed how much he disliked isolating, but that on “freedom day,” he had never felt more grateful to take his dog for a walk.

The word “grateful” is overused these days, but there was something about the way he said it, his tone, warmth, and genuine happiness that struck me.

As a dog owner, I don’t think I’d ever given thanks for walking him.

Sure, I enjoy it, but was I grateful for it? I realized it was something truly worth pausing to appreciate.

I did exactly that on the next walk I took.

I paused in gratitude – albeit while my dog looked perplexed as to what was going on – and realized how much joy can be found in the seemingly insignificant details that we often overlook.

Being put in a situation where you’re forced to be alone and having those experiences.

