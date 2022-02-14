I’ve been positive for Covid for 78 days and haven’t left the house in 14 months.

I’ve been Covid positive for 78 days in a row and haven’t left the house in 14 months.

One man, however, has revealed that he has tested positive for the virus for the past 78 days and hasn’t left his house in 14 months.

In November 2020, Muzaffer Kayasan was diagnosed with coronavirus.

Despite having leukemia, the 56-year-old said he didn’t have any severe symptoms from the virus and was released from the hospital shortly after being infected.

Following a positive coronavirus test in the United Kingdom, you must currently isolate for five days.

If you had a negative test on days six and seven, the rule was reduced to seven days, and then to five days.

In Turkey, where Muzaffer lives, you must isolate for seven days after becoming infected.

He has spent nine months in hospital and another five months at home in Istanbul since catching the bug.

During this time, Muzaffer has been unable to have physical contact with his wife and son, but they have been able to visit.

He claimed that he initially believed he was just a carrier of the disease, but that this was not the case.

“I believe I am more susceptible to the virus,” he explained.

He joked, “Even a cat passing by the window can infect me.”

“I was rescued, but Covid-19 remains in my body.”

He continued, “This is the only explanation I was given for the positive tests.”

“The only problem I have here is that I can’t touch my loved ones.”

“It’s extremely difficult.”

Because of my condition, I am unable to receive vaccinations.”

Muzaffer’s case is unusual, but scientists have looked into why people test positive for infections after they have been infected.

Genetic sequences from coronavirus can integrate into host cells (humans) in a process known as reverse transcription, according to experts at Whitehead Institute Member’s lab.

This indicates that the virus is still present in the system and can be detected through tests.

PCR tests are more sensitive than lateral flow tests in detecting the virus, and experts have previously stated that lateral flow tests are most effective when you are not symptomatic.

According to the experts, the Covid virus can integrate into the human genome, and about 8% of our DNA already contains genomes from ancient viruses.

“SARS-CoV-2 is not a retrovirus,” study author Liguo Zhang explained.

