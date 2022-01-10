I’ve been refusing to send my daughter to school for almost two years because I’m afraid she’ll catch Covid, and I’m facing a £2,500 fine and a court date if she does.

When Boris Johnson shut down schools during the first lockdown in March 2020, Lisa Diaz started teaching her children Helena, nine, and Alex, twelve, from home.

When classes resumed, however, Lisa, of Wigan, refused to send either of her children back, and Alex was only allowed to return in November 2021 after receiving two jabs.

She now faces a £2,500 fine and possibly a prison sentence, but she has stated that she will not give up.

“My concern is that Covid harms children,” Lisa said on Good Morning Britain today.

During the wave of Omicron, she claimed there were “record numbers of hospitalizations” for children.

“It’s just a fairy tale,” she claimed.

“As a parent, my greatest fear is that my children will inherit long Covid.”

“You’re very worried about your child,” Susanna Reid responded.

“You believe she’ll catch an infection at primary school, and you’re afraid she’ll bring it home, presumably.”

“I believe the language we use about being frightened – I’m informed,” Lisa countered.

“Unfortunately, the government isn’t sending out the message that it’s bad for kids.”

“I’m using the word ‘frightened’ because we’re all informed, but the majority of people – the majority – are sending their children to school,” Susanna explained.

Children under the age of 17 account for about 2% of Covid hospitalizations, according to Dr. Hilary, and Omicron is known to be less severe.

“Some data from South Africa suggests the opposite in children, but I haven’t seen that confirmed,” the doctor said.

He also stated that unless Lisa is keeping Helena “prisoner at home,” everyone in the United Kingdom should expect to be infected with the virus.

To completely avoid a risk of Covid, Richard Madeley said the child would have to be “isolated at home 247.”

“She’s still in danger walking to the store or going for a walk,” he said.

Lisa, 40, received a letter…

