I’ve been unable to eat for the past SEVEN years due to a rare stomach condition.

Due to a rare stomach condition, an NHS worker has been unable to eat for the past seven years.

Lauren Blake survives thanks to feeding tubes, but she is in desperate need of life-saving surgery.

Lauren suffers from gastroparesis, a condition in which her stomach is unable to digest food and drink, causing her to vomit “at least ten times a day.”

The 22-year-old NHS call handler hasn’t had a proper meal since she was 15, when her ordeal began.

“Gastroparesis has taken away the social aspect of my life,” she said.

“It’s been almost seven years since I’ve been able to eat anything.”

It’s been a struggle.

“Anything I eat stays in my stomach but isn’t absorbed, and food can sit there for up to twelve hours.”

“I’m sick ten times a day at the very least.”

On bad days, I can’t even keep my saliva down.

It’s like having a stomach bug that lasts all day.

“My feeding tubes go straight into my small intestine because my stomach can’t absorb anything and it has to go around it.”

“It has had an impact on everything.”

As a result of this, I’ve lost several jobs.”

Lauren, who lives in Southampton with her parents, underwent dozens of tests to figure out what was wrong with her when she was 15 years old.

“I was sick for about three months before I went to the hospital,” she said.

I couldn’t eat or drink because I was on feeding tubes.

“I was in the hospital for four months, and we ran every test we could think of.”

It came as a bit of a surprise, but it was good to have a diagnosis.”

According to the NHS, gastroparesis is caused by a malfunction of the nerves and muscles that control how the stomach empties.

Gastroparesis can be caused by a variety of factors, including poorly controlled diabetes, surgery complications, or medication.

Lauren’s gastroparesis, according to her doctors, was caused by Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS).

EDS is a group of 13 inherited diseases that all have hypermobility, stretchy, and fragile skin as a symptom.

EDS can cause unstable or weak joints, as well as issues with digestion, the bladder, and internal organs, depending on the type of EDS.

Lauren claims to have “80 joint dislocations per day.”

“I’m on a variety of medications, I’m still reliant on feeding tubes, and I’m still in a lot of pain and sickness,” she adds.

Gastroparesis has no cure, so patients are advised to try to control their diet by eating foods like…

