Jabs rollout SLOWS Omicron as teachers are told to combine classes and children may be required to wear masks, according to Boris Johnson’s announcement.

Jabs rollout SLOWS Omicron as teachers are told to combine classes and children may have to wear masks, according to Boris Johnson’s announcement.

COVID has resulted in a rise in staff shortages, prompting teachers to combine classes in an attempt to cope, as ministers consider resuming homeschooling.

Before students returned this week, the Department of Education warned schools to start preparing for a chaotic return on Sunday night.

Conservative MPs have also reacted angrily to plans to require secondary school students to wear masks in the classroom once more.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster vaccines protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic – and The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits.

Furthermore, new data shows that coronavirus infections are slowing, despite an increase in Omicron cases among the elderly.

However, experts have warned that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75, which could put strain on the NHS. Omicron now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

When Plan B is reviewed this week, the Prime Minister is not expected to impose any new restrictions, according to The Sun.

On Wednesday, the PM is expected to “maintain the status quo” of indoor mask-wearing, working-from-home advice, and vaccine passports, according to Whitehall sources.

However, in the spirit of the New Year, he’ll probably hold off on announcing dreaded measures like the Rule of Six or a return to outdoor pints.

Ministers are being pushed by evidence that Omicron is up to 70% milder than Delta and appears to be susceptible to booster shots.

