Jabs rollout SLOWS Omicron as teachers are told to merge classes and children may have to wear masks, according to Boris Johnson’s announcement.

COVID has resulted in a rise in staff shortages, prompting teachers to combine classes in an attempt to deal with the problem, even as ministers consider resuming homeschooling.

Before students returned this week, the Department of Education warned schools to start preparing for a chaotic return on Sunday night.

Conservative MPs have also reacted angrily to plans to make secondary school students wear masks in the classroom once more.

It comes after a slew of studies found Omicron to be milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50-70 percent lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster vaccines protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic, and The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the necessary extra vaccines into the hands of Brits.

In addition, new data shows that coronavirus infections are slowing, despite an increase in Omicron cases among the elderly.

Experts have warned, however, that there has been an alarming increase in cases among Britons aged 55 to 75, putting pressure on the NHS. Omicron now accounts for 90% of cases in the UK, displacing the Delta variant.

For the latest news and updates, visit our Covid-19 live blog…

According to scientists, the full impact of the Christmas season may not be visible in the data until the end of this week.

“At the moment, there’s nothing in the data to suggest we need to go further,” Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi told Infosurhoy this morning. “Of course, we’ll look at the Wednesday review and then keep monitoring the data very carefully.”

He went on to say that the number of people in hospital with coronavirus has started to rise in the over-50s, “which is concerning,” but that “on the whole, the number of people in ICU [intensive care]has decreased, which is good news.”

Yes, to put it succinctly.

You can get your third shot with confidence if you’re sure it’s not Covid and you’re well enough to leave home.

It may make you feel a little rougher than if you weren’t sick, but it’s completely safe – and you can get out of your sickly funk knowing you’re safe from coronavirus.

Even though you’re fighting an illness, a cold shouldn’t prevent your body from developing an immune response to the flu.

[…]

Latest News from Infosurhoy.