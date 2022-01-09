Joe Wicks and Gousto have teamed up to create a healthy recipe box for January.

For January, Gousto has a healthy range of recipe boxes with Joe Wicks.

The Body Coach has given his blessing.

In collaboration with fitness expert Joe Wicks, recipe box Gousto is releasing a number of nutrient-dense dinner recipes for the New Year.

The Body Coach endorses the recipe box’s ‘Joe Wicks’ Picks’ line.

“Cutting out all the things you love is not fun and it’s never sustainable,” Joe, a long-time Gousto ambassador, said. “The best approach to happy, healthy eating this year is to find a bit of balance.”

Gousto’s new line is chock-full of flavors you’ll love, as well as vegetables.

There are even classics like Fish and Chips or a Cheeseburger to satisfy those cravings with some clever twists and swaps that keep it light – what’s not to love?”

“Whip up this Brazilian stew for a hearty January dinner – you won’t even miss the meat,” says Gousto of one of Joe’s favorite recipes from the collection, a Brazilian-Style Sweet Potato and Black Bean Stew.

In a rich, warming tomato sauce with cumin, paprika, and fresh chilli, you’ll cook sweet potato, red pepper, and black beans.

Serve with a dollop of yoghurt and a sweet, citrusy tomato and orange salsa on top of brown rice.

“This is ultimate comfort food for a winter’s evening, and it’s ready in no time,” Joe says.

Ingredients for two people (double the amount for four people)

a single orange

1 onion, red

1 chili, red

1 pepper, red

1 piece of tomato

a sprig of coriander

smoked paprika, 2 tsp

2 tbsp cumin powder

200 g tomato frito or passata (canned)

1 sweet potato, medium

black beans, 400g canned

yoghurt (80 g)

Brown rice, 130 grams

11 g powdered vegetable stock

the procedure

1st step

Half a kettle of water should be brought to a rolling boil.

Rinse the brown rice, then place it in a pot with plenty of cold water and bring to a rapid boil.

Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for 15-20 minutes, or until the potatoes are tender but still have a bite to them.

Drain, then return to the pot and cover until ready to serve.

2nd step

12 red onions should be peeled and cut into wedges, and the remaining red onions should be peeled and finely diced.

Cut the sweet potato into bite-size pieces after peeling and chopping it.

3rd step

A large, wide-based pan should be heated.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.