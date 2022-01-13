Boris Johnson’s woes are exacerbated by the resignation of Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Boris Johnson’s woes are exacerbated by Jonathan Van-Tam’s resignation as England’s Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

Boris Johnson has lost one of his most capable communicators, who was instrumental in England’s response to the Covid pandemic.

The top doctor, who has been a key figure throughout the pandemic, informed senior health officials that he was resigning and would leave government in the coming weeks, according to the Times’ Red Box.

The PA News Agency also confirmed the reports.

Mr Van-Tam claims the official reason is that his secondment to the Department of Health from the University of Nottingham has ended.

His departure had nothing to do with policies or the rumored string of Downing Street parties, according to government sources.

Boris Johnson, who has had a difficult week after admitting to attending a gathering in Number 10’s garden during the first Covid lockdown, will be disappointed by the news.

The Prime Minister apologized in the Commons yesterday for attending the event, which he described as a “work event” and “technically within the rules.”

