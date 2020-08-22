Katie Taylor not fussed by Holiday Inn stay near M25 before Delfine Persoon fight – Latest News

So a week in a Holiday Inn just off the M25 before a huge rematch with Delfine Persoon for her undisputed lightweight crown in Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp with no crowd shouldn’t be a problem.

That was the story for most amateur boxers, not just women fighters.

Boxing star Katie Taylor takes on Delfine Persoon in a huge rematch on Saturday but must isolate and share a hotel with her opponent for Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp this week

“I’m usually allowed to leave the hotel and go for a walk, so it definitely has been a different experience but I’m soaking it all in and enjoying the week.”

Katie Taylor travelled across Europe for almost a decade staying in less-than-glamorous hotels and fighting in empty arenas.

The stringent restrictions put in place by the British Boxing Board of Control means Taylor is sharing a hotel with her foe for a week with nowhere to go.

“But I’m not used to being in prison for a week,” the boxing star joked.

Taylor, 34, got the nod on the cards when the pair met at Madison Square Garden on June 1 when they almost stole the show on Anthony Joshua’s undercard only for the Brit to be later stunned by Andy Ruiz Jnr.

It is a huge week for the Irishwoman as she looks to silence the many doubters who believe she lost her first clash with Belgium ace Persoon.

“It’s been hanging over my head over the last year, so I was delighted when the rematch was nailed down. I’m looking forward to putting on a more dominant performance and shutting up everyone that has criticised me over the last year.

“The first fight was too close for my liking,” she said.

But now it is a different garden where the London 2012 Olympic gold medallist and Irish sporting superstar must, bizarrely, get revenge despite not being the one seeking it.

“I wouldn’t say I resent anyone, everyone’s entitled to their own opinion after each fight.

“But yeah, I don’t want to leave any question marks after this one.

“I’m honestly a very composed person and I don’t take much notice of what people are saying for the most part.

“I guess I have a bee in my bonnet. In every single fight, I want to win convincingly and I want to do that on Saturday night.

“Regardless of what Delfine says or what anyone else says, I am sitting here as the undisputed champion and nobody can take that away from me.