Keep your skin looking youthful this winter with microbiome products.

New Year’s resolutions and January running challenges make January one of the most popular months for people to don their running shoes and head outside.

But how do you decide? Today, I’m looking at running shoes, while our Beauty Editor tests microbiome skincare.

Wiggle’s free new running shoe tool is a great idea if you need new trainers but can’t get to the store.

My Run Shoe Finder is a first-of-its-kind application.

You go to the website and answer questions about your arches, running style, and whether you want to run on the trail or on the road.

It was quick and easy to use, and it provided me with several options for trainers from various brands that are ideal for me.

I was sent some Mizuno running shoes, which fit perfectly and provide a great run.

I’d use it again in a heartbeat.

See wiggle.co.uk for more information.

GET AWARDED – Brooks’ new Run Visible Collection is ideal for the season.

It consists of running gear that allows someone in a moving vehicle to recognize you as a runner from 180 meters away.

It makes use of high-contrast, high-visibility colors such as nightlife yellow, which is one of the easiest to see in low-light conditions.

Men and women will benefit from the sustainable range.

I tried on the Ghost 14 shoes, which cost £120 and have fluorescent accents.

Cushioning is fantastic.

Ideal for running in the winter.

Check out brooksrunning.comen_gb for more information.

HIGH SPEEDS – On’s Cloudflow are the most beautiful trainers I’ve ever seen, and they make me want to go for a run.

These are fantastic, and they’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback.

They’re light, have fully cushioned road protection, a secure fit, and are made of 70% recycled polyester. They were designed with elite athletes for high speeds and maximum comfort.

The company’s award-winning CloudTec technology, which is designed for a soft landing and a fast take-off, has made it the world’s fastest-growing running shoe brand.

They’re so stylish that you can wear them all day.

£130 is the price.

See on-running.com for more information.

BUDGET – The Inkey List Multi-Biotic Moisturizer, lookfantastic.com, £12.99 for 30ml

This clever cream, which is packed with pre, pro, and post-biotics, helps feed the good bacteria while reducing irritation and promoting an even, healthy, glowing complexion.

The water-like moisturiser absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a greasy film, but thanks to the skin-identical ingredient squalane, it still feels hydrating.

It has greatly aided in the rebalancing of my oily-combination skin and the healing of dry patches around my mouth and nose.

The smell is the only drawback.

Skingredients Preprobiotic Cleanser, £26 per 100ml, cultbeauty.co.uk

This was one of my most anticipated projects…

