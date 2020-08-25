Kim Jong-un to ban North Korean schoolchildren with Covid-19 symptoms from going home – Latest News

Children will have their temperatures taken by staff at the entrances of the school.

Officials in the crackpot communist nation fear losing more time in school and decided to force them to stay, an anonymous source told NK News.

North Korea is in turmoil as Kim Jong-un’s administration looks poised to hand over greater control to his sister, Kim Yo-jong, who has been described as “brutal”

It was also claimed that schools will only have to report their concerns should 7% of students have temperatures of 37.5C or higher.

North Korean tyrant Kim Jong-un has ordered that children who have Covid-19 symptoms will not be allowed to leave school when they return for lessons on September 1.

Should the children show symptoms, they will be isolated and will continue to study at school while being monitored by teachers.

The unnamed source added: “Many parents are conflicted and unable to make clear decisions because of the concern that keeping their children out of will negatively impact where their kids are placed after graduation.”

But, if the school does not decide to shut, the source said that children may continue their learning in isolation away from their parents.

Should that happen, schools must alert local officials who may then decide to shut down the school.

“This time, students will only gather with others from the same class.

They continued: “When students did their preparatory school day in the past, entire schools gathered in schoolyards before heading home.

“Many parents are conflicted and unable to make clear decisions because of the concern that keeping their children out of school will negatively impact where their kids are placed after graduation.”

The development comes as North Korea faces significant turmoil with reports that Kim Jong-un’s “brutal” sister poised to take control with an “iron fist”.

On the topic of Kim Yo-jong’s style of ruling, retired US Army Col. David Maxwell said: “I haven’t seen any evidence, any indication of how she might rule, but my speculation — given the reputation and history of the family — is that she would rule with an iron fist.”

Kim Yo-jongmay be a possible successor amid rumours the leader has been in a coma for months, and his recent public appearances may have been staged.