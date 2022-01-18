Kirkintilloch police are on the lookout for thugs who attempted to burn down a business.

Kirkintilloch police are on the lookout for fire thugs who attempted to set fire to a business.

Police are still investigating the circumstances, and anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious at the time is asked to contact them with any information.

A fire was deliberately started at a business premises in Eastside, Kirkintilloch, and police are looking for information.

On Friday, January 14, around 11.45 p.m., an incident occurred.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which caused no injuries.

“This fire is being treated as a deliberate fire,” Detective Sergeant Jas Juttla said.

Although no one was hurt, the property was damaged.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

“Investigations are ongoing to determine the full circumstances, and anyone who may have seen anything suspicious at the time is encouraged to contact us.”

“Also, if you were driving in the area and have dash-cam footage that could help our investigation, please contact us, as well as if you have private CCTV footage that could help.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call CID on 101 and quote incident number 3902 from Friday, 14 January 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”