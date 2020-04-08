Lack of this vitamin may complicate coronavirus

Irish scientists have found that vitamin D

can protect the body from coronavirus. Deficiency of this vitamin weakens

human immunity and makes him more susceptible to infection with COVID-19. If the sun

not enough, vitamin D can be found in foods.

Vitamin D plays an important role in the fight against

respiratory functions. In addition, the saturation of the body with vitamin allows

use less antibiotics. It should be noted that vitamin D

generally strengthens the immune system.

