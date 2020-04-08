Lack of this vitamin may complicate coronavirus

Irish scientists have found that vitamin D
can protect the body from coronavirus. Deficiency of this vitamin weakens
human immunity and makes him more susceptible to infection with COVID-19. If the sun
not enough, vitamin D can be found in foods.
Vitamin D plays an important role in the fight against
respiratory functions. In addition, the saturation of the body with vitamin allows
use less antibiotics. It should be noted that vitamin D
generally strengthens the immune system.
Irish scientists have shown that people with a deficiency of this
Vitamin A was observed susceptibility to infection with coronavirus. If in your
the terrain is not enough sun, this vitamin can be obtained in foods. Specialists
advised to eat eggs, liver, fatty fish, milk and cereals.
In addition to vitamin D deficiency, at risk
there are people suffering from asthma, obesity, chronic lung disease. Inactive
lifestyle can also help coronavirus take over the body.
.